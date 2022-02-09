‘The Conners’ Star Katey Sagal Really Wishes She Had a ‘Gig Coming Up’

The Conners star Katey Sagal was Free Falling into some fun memories Wednesday afternoon when she shared a clip of herself performing the Tom Petty classic hit during a performance at Hardly Strictly Blue Grass. And, the throwback memory made the longtime actress long for her days performing live on stage.

“Really wish I had a gig coming up!” the Conners star exclaims in the Wednesday afternoon Instagram post.

The Instagram post features a video of Katey Sagal performing an electrifying rendition of the popular Tom Petty hit Free Falling. The actress looks like she is at home on the stage as she dances and sings during the performance. And, clearly, the Conners star sees this as well. The throwback video seems to have inspired the star to continue on with this part of her career!

“Might just have to get something on the books,” the Conners star says in the Insta message. “Who’d come out to see me if I did??”

Katey Sagal’s Big Conners Return

It is a great sight to see the Conners star dancing on stage, even in a throwback Insta video. Last fall, Sagal was the victim of a terrifying hit and run when she was hit by a Tesla in Los Angeles last October. While the injuries were extensive, the actress barely slowed down. Even while hospitalized.

While still recovering from her injuries, Katey Sagal was in a rush to get back to work on the Conners set. The actress did make a brief return for one episode. Even before she was able to return to the set of the popular ABC sitcom full-time.

“She was sidelined when she tried to tackle a car,” jokes The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford of the actress’s rough time after the accident.

“We had to do a scene with her where she was only sitting down,” the showrunner adds of Sagal’s initial return to the series. “Because she wasn’t really fully walking.”

Fellow Conners producer, Dave Caplan adds that during Katey Sagal’s part-time return to the series, she was clearly struggling. However, Caplan notes, the actress “toughed it out;” and, he notes, Sagal is ready to return to the set

“We understand she’s pretty well healed up and she’s making her return to the family in episode 14,” Helford says of Katey Sagal’s impending return to the popular series.

“We’re really happy that she’s back and happy that she’s safe and well,” Helford adds. “She’s anxious to get back to work.”