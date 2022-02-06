‘The Conners’: Why Darlene and Harris Have Been Separate This Season

Those who regularly watch The Conners might have noticed that Darlene and Harris are spending time separate this season. What’s going on here?

For openers, Darlene is played by Sara Gilbert while Harris is played by Emma Kenney. Let’s get some information about this situation with help from ScreenRant.

The relationship between a parent and child can get strained sometimes. Look at Harris’s obstinacy and immaturity that clash with the same qualities in Darlene on The Conners. This looks like Darlene and Roseanne going at it on Roseanne.

‘The Conners’ Get Put Through Some Situations That Raise Poor Parenting Issues

This gives the show a chance to comment on some poor parenting situations both can harp upon. Darlene and Harris have screaming matches that harken back to the OG series. Yet it all kind of leads to Darlene going off and on with Ben. That is not even in the picture in this Season 4 for The Conners.

Harris’ relationship with Aldo caused issues for Darlene. Mom worried about the kid’s life choices. Also, Darlene found Harris’s conviction that she could be a mother to Aldo’s three children to be a worrying one.

After all, Harris is still a teenager herself. Darlene, though, really didn’t let Harris know about this fear too well. Darlene and Harris had a dustup, so Harris just kept her decision cemented over Mom’s advice.

Anger, Rage Send Separation Between Darlene, Harris Even Deeper

On The Conners, Darlene acted in anger and her daughter fired back in kind. What happened at that moment? Dan, played by John Goodman, intervened and stalled one of the most interesting relationships.

Darlene and Harris’s fight on The Conners gives their characters room to grow. It would be wise for the ABC sitcom to reunite them both. The show is never short on clashing personalities. But Harris and Aldo’s relationship has been keeping the fight going for a long time.

Harris’s estrangement from Darlene has made the duo’s dynamic strained, putting pressure on the rest of the cast to provide laughs amid a bleak ongoing storyline. Ever since Harris left her home to live with Aldo after arguing with Darlene about their relationship, the mother/daughter duo’s dynamic has been off and The Conners has struggled as a result. Harris still appears in most episodes of The Conners, but her truncated role in proceedings (owing to her now living elsewhere) makes communication with the titular family strained and strange.

The show really does well when there is conflict. But sometimes, the conflict needs a resolution to make things work better. That would be good to see between Harris and Darlene. Time will tell if it is going to happen.