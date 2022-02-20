‘The Continental’: Who All Is Appearing in the ‘John Wick’ Prequel?

The “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” is coming to Starz sometime in 2022, though a date has not been set yet. The series follows the inception of the string of hotels that cater to deadly assassins and takes place decades before the films. “The Continental” is bringing back some familiar characters, though not familiar faces; this is years before “John Wick,” after all. Can’t really have Ian McShane playing his younger self when he’s almost 80. With that, why don’t we explore the cast as it stands at the moment?

First, Colin Woodell joins the cast as the second most important character, Winston Scott. Played by, as mentioned above, Ian McShane in the movies, in “The Continental,” Woodell will take up the mantle. In the films, Scott is the owner of the New York Continental; the series will show how he rose to his position.

Ayomide Adegun will make his acting debut as the cryptic Charon, the concierge of the New York Continental. Charon is pensive, professional, and not beyond getting his hands dirty when the situation calls for it. From the films, we know almost nothing about him, although he has some pretty sick combat skills. Hopefully, “The Continental” will help explain how Charon came to be where he is.

Mel Gibson also joins the cast, which is an interesting inclusion. Gibson will play a character named Cormac, who we don’t know anything about yet. It’s safe to say a lot of the original characters are going to be mysteries until the series premieres. But, Gibson has an impressive resume of action films, so he seems just right for a “John Wick” series.

Additionally, Peter Greene joins as Charlie, the cleaner. He was featured in the films as a friend of John Wick, willing to clean up crime scenes and dispose of bodies for a gold coin. He’s generally a pleasant person, and friendly to everyone. He was glad to see John back in the game, which means more business for Charlie. He’ll definitely be an interesting character to watch in the series.

‘The Continental’: Meet the Actors Starring in the ‘John Wick’ Series

Katie McGrath joins as the Adjudicator, a representative of the High Table. We previously met an Adjudicator in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” played by Asia Kate Dillon. McGrath definitely has the striking looks for a seriously badass villain like the Adjudicator. But, whether this Adjudicator is going to be in the same position as the one in the film is up for debate.

Jeremy Bobb takes up another original role, starring as Mayhew. Again, nothing is known about the original characters so far. But, Bobb has had notable roles on “The Outsider,” “Jessica Jones,” and “Russian Doll.”

Mark Musashi will join as a trained assassin of the High Table with his partner, Gretel, which sounds like a code name referencing the “Hansel and Gretel” fairytale. Musashi is known mostly for his martial arts stunt work on series like “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Marina Mazepa joins as none other than Gretel, counterpart to Musashi’s Hansel. She was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent” as a contortionist, and now she’s joining “The Continental” as a High Table assassin. A contortionist and a martial artist are definitely going to be interesting.

That’s only a few of the many cast members starring on “The Continental.” To see the rest, CinemaBlend has the scoop.