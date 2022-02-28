‘The Godfather’ Earns Top Weekend Box Office Average 50 Years After Original Release

There aren’t many movies as iconic as “The Godfather” was 50 years ago. The picture, created by Francis Ford Coppola was an instant hit that stared Marlon Brandon and Al Pacino. The film debuted 50 years ago this year. To celebrate the special occasion Paramount saw the film placed back in theaters all around the country over the weekend. The film could be seen in 156 theaters in total over the weekend. Well, it was a huge hit as “The Godfather” earned top weekend box averages for the weekend 50 years after the original release.

In total, the film accumulated $970,000 over the course of the weekend. The president of Paramount domestic distribution said, “These results are extraordinary.” He continued, “Most people have seen The Godfather, but not in the theater.” But that did not stop folks. Folks still filled in to see the iconic movie. Even if they had seen it at home before, in a theatrical setting.

Tom Hagan in “The Godfather”

“The Godfather” was an iconic franchise for a number of different reasons. But one of the biggest was the collection of talent in the film. One forgotten important, piece, though, was Robert Duvall and his role as Tom Hagan. His role was not the biggest ever in the movie, but it was always one of the most important. He played a role that was integral to the success of the crime family.

Duvall told GQ, “My friend Louis Concertina lived in East Harlem, where Carmine Tramunti was one of the five families in Manhattan. He talked about this one guy who used to go around and hold his chair for him, light his cigarette for him, get food for him. Like a gopher. Like the secret service. And I said, “Yeah, I’m in the position of a gopher, but you better not—anybody—make light of that.” So that’s kind of what I was, like a professional gopher to Brando.”

That’s where he drew his inspiration from. Tom was meant to be on the outside that you just missed. He was quiet, but effective.

He concluded, “I’ve always been loyal”—oh yeah, yeah, yeah. It was a beautifully made movie, but the second day of Godfather, this guy—he was a makeup guy—came in, and said, “This guy’s playing a kindly old uncle.” So there wasn’t any real mafia in there, you know? Yeah, so, they were beautifully made movies, the first two, but I don’t know if you ever get that sense of, these aren’t great guys. And they’re capable of stabbing each other in the back.”

It was a great line, but a tragic end for a character who did so much for the family. It all was for nothing in the end.