‘The Godfather’s Francis Ford Coppola Thinks Hollywood Has Too Many Awards Shows

American film director Francis Ford Coppola has been a central figure in Hollywood filmmaking since the 1960s. Shortly before Coppola arrived at a 50th-anniversary celebration of The Godfather, the Academy made a shocking announcement. Members of the Academy have made the difficult decision to cancel live presentations for eight categories of Oscars this year.

Coppola became aware of the news while he was on the red carpet. “All those [categories] are important,” said Coppola to Variety. “It seems odd, but I guess they have their reasons.”

The Academy sent out letters to its members from Academy president David Rubin. It states that eight Oscar categories including original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound will not appear live in the March 27 program. Instead, the aforementioned awards will be in a pre-show prior to the 94th Oscars ceremony. The iconic event broadcast will feature clips of the pre-show awards.

Francis Ford Coppola remembers the days back when the Oscar ceremony was different. More simple.

“I don’t like it so much as a big razzle-dazzle production,” he said in speaking with Variety. “I like it more intimate when they had a gentle quality that I think was nice.”

“There are too many awards shows now. I liked it when it was just the Oscars,” the legendary film director continued.

Francis Ford Coppola is Working on a New Project

In 1971, Francis Ford Coppola earned his first Oscar for his original screenplay Patton. His most famous film, The Godfather amassed a whopping 10 nominations culminating in three wins. The winning nominations included best picture, best actor for Marlon Brando, and best-adapted screenplay for Coppola, himself.

“There were so many negative thoughts about the picture at the time that I was very unsure and, quite honestly, astonished that it had this success,” recalls Coppola.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Dolby Cinema at AMC theaters in the U.S. as well as in international territories around the world is hosting a limited theatrical release of The Godfather. Coppola has taken time to restore each film within The Godfather trilogy. Each movie will become available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on March 22.

Francis Ford Coppola’s sister Talia Shire, better known as Connie Corleone in The Godfather films, says her brother is “the greatest living director.”

“He’s a marvel and he’s a great, great writer,” she added.

Talia continues stating that she’s confident her brother will complete his current project, Megalopolis in which he is self-financing. “He’s got something extraordinary there,” said Shire. “It’s a piece that has something spiritual. It’s complex, and maybe we need some ideas right now. This is a transformational period we’re living in — that’s a nice kind word — and Francis’ ideas in this particular piece are very exciting.”