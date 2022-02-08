The Horse That Portrayed Pie-O-My on ‘The Sopranos’ Has Passed Away

Whether a dog, a hamster, or a horse, one of the most difficult trials in life is the loss of a pet. And when that pet has been with you for over two decades, the pain is even sharper. Unfortunately, that’s the exact situation Kim Martin, the owner of Goldee the horse, found herself in this past week. Better known by her stage name, Pie-O-My, Goldee was the star of several episodes of the hit crime drama The Sopranos.

Born in 1999, Goldee was the first horse that Martin ever bred. Rather than the racehorse she portrayed on the show, Goldee was raised as a dressage horse, trained to perform in competitions. This training is what led to her landing a role on one of the most successful shows in television history.

Martin explained that Goldee always took well to training. She was an easy, gentle creature and a friend to everyone she met, including James Gandolfini, the actor behind Sopranos‘ main character, Tony Soprano.

Alas, pets don’t live forever, and four years ago, Goldee was diagnosed with Equine Cushing’s disease. This is a condition that causes a tumor to grow within the pituitary gland. As the tumor grows, it disrupts hormone distribution. This leads to symptoms such as weight loss, excessive thirst, and frequent infections.

Her owner, Kim Martin, made her as comfortable as possible during her remaining time, but Goldee eventually succumbed to the condition on her farm in Warwick, N.Y. The official Goldee Twitter account, run by Martin, has asked fans to donate to local animal shelters in Goldee’s memory.

Her owners posted the following message to Twitter to inform fans of Goldee’s passing:

Pie O my (Goldee)

Past away this morning after a 4 yr struggle with Equine Cushing's disease. (ECD) is a chronic progressive disease of the intermediate pituitary gland of older horses.

Goldee was 23 yrs old Goldee leaves behind hefavorite pony candy who is 33 yrs old pic.twitter.com/GF9Tnu7F4e — Pie o my from the Sopranos (@Pieomyisalive) February 5, 2022

The Sopranos’ Pie-O-My Had Both a Fictional and Real Life Impact

If you’ve ever watched The Sopranos, you’re no doubt familiar with the Pie-O-My storyline. The story begins with a stone-hearted Tony Soprano paying the veterinary bill for an underling’s racehorse. By the end of the story, Tony loves the animal. He adores her so much, in fact, that he refers to her as “our girl” and commissions a professional painting of himself and the horse together.

Sadly, Pie-O-My perishes in a stable fire later in the show. This event enrages Tony to the point of murdering the man he suspects of setting the fire. Tony shouting, “She was a beautiful, innocent creature!” as the man dies is one of the only times we see genuine (albeit misguided) compassion for another living thing. With Pie-O-My gone, Tony can no longer stand to look at the painting he commissioned earlier. In his grief, he orders his team to destroy it.

Though this is a fictional tale, there’s no question that animals truly do inspire a level of joy and warmth within us few other things are capable of producing. We can all relate to the sorrow of losing a beloved pet, and Goldee (Pie-O-My) helped create this pivotal moment in one of the world’s most popular shows. Goldee will be sorely missed by her owners and Sopranos fans alike.