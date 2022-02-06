‘The Meg 2’ Begins Filming: Everything to Know

“The Meg 2” is getting ready to make a very, very big splash in theaters.

The movie has been in development for several years now. Now, “The Meg 2” is finally getting ready to start filming all the shark-thrilling horror. The Jason Statham-led movie even has an official name now, “Meg 2: The Trench.”

The first installment of the Jon Turtletaub series came out during the summer of 2018 and was an instant hit for fans. It satisfied the very specific genre of shark horror, chaos, and death, which we see in other movies like “Jaws,” “The Shallows,” “47 Meters Down,” “The Reef,” and “Great White.” It’s no wonder many people have a crippling fear of sharks.

According to Variety, “Meg 2: The Trench” actually started filming in January 2022. That means we are one step closer.

What’s in the Name?

So, is there any significance to the official name for the movie? Well, we’d like to think so. For starters, the first jaw-clenching movie took place in the Mariana Trench, so this name could suggest the characters are returning to this horror pit of a place. More than anything else, the movie looks like it’s following the pattern of the books it’s based on.

“The Meg” is an adaptation of the 1997 thriller novel from Steve Alten called “Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror.” The second book was called ‘The Trench.” The movie may follow closely with the book or it may just do its own thing. That’s yet to be determined.

The only thing we are going into this expecting is some outright terrifying megalodons with bad attitudes and a desire to chomp on some humans.

Also, Jason Statham will again take on his role as rescue diver Jonas Taylor. Jessica McNamee has also been cast as his ex-wife in the upcoming movie. Turtletaub will not be directing, rather Ben Wheatley is taking over the job. The movie is taking place in the Leavesden Studios. This is where the Harry Potter and Batman franchises were also shot. It’s expected to be a massive production, seeing as that first movie was able to bring in $530 million worldwide and they are likely looking to replicate that.

‘Beneath the Surface’ 2022

If you need a shark movie to keep you occupied until “The Meg 2,” there’s one that will release on March 3. The new movie is called “Beneath the Surface.”

It focuses on a shark attack in which Lexi’s father and sister died. Suddenly, the real current world is an ever-growing nightmare. She gets a counselor and works to delve deeper into that night. Through a series of flashbacks, Lexi will eventually uncover the truth of what happened in the water that day.

The movie stars Georgie Banks, Stephanie Lodge, Matthew Marcelis, and Nicole Wright.