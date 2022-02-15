The Oscars Will Let Twitter Users Pick a Fan-Favorite Movie

The Oscars. The pinnacle of film. The exclusive club of which only the highest-quality movies become members. For 93 years, the Academy Awards ceremony has been closed to fans, who are more than welcome to watch but unable to participate. This year’s ceremony will look slightly different, however, as The Academy is rolling out a new (albeit largely honorary) award: the Oscars fan-favorite.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, fans can cast up to 20 votes per day starting today (February 14). Using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite on Twitter is all you have to do to submit your vote; the polls will close on March 3.

The final detail is the most important, and will most likely lead to hilarity. Whichever film receives the most votes on Twitter will receive the fan award regardless of whether or not the film has been nominated at the ceremony.

Now, the idea isn’t a bad one. As a Twitter representative said, “The idea that a movie fan might see their Tweet during The Oscars broadcast is pretty epic.”

That said, reality doesn’t always align with ideas. And though countless movie buffs will no doubt take the voting process seriously, all it takes is one weird vote going viral and the fan award will go careening off the rails.

Giving Twitter the power to decide anything is a bold move, especially by an organization as prestigious as The Academy. How quickly we forget Boaty McBoatface, the high-tech British submarine named by the internet.

Don’t be surprised when Arlo the Alligator Boy beats out Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Widow, and F9: The Fast Saga for the Oscars fan-favorite award. We can only assume that The Academy is both aware and accepting of this possibility.

The Oscars Fan-Favorite Award Could Be the Result of Disinterest

Since its inception, the Oscars ceremony has had the same general set-up. Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) vote on the best films of the past year based on artistic and technical merit.

Until recently, movie fans accepted that’s just “how it is”. Now, however, the tides are beginning to turn. Viewership for the Oscars ceremony has plummeted in the last few years. This could be due to a variety of factors. The length of the show, the lack of host thanks to the pandemic, and the perceived bias of Hollywood are just a few examples.

Some in the industry believe it’s none of the above. Actor and comedian Seth Rogen, for instance, says that the lack of viewership is likely due to lack of interest. “I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen stated in an interview with Insider. “To me, maybe people just don’t care. I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves.”

It’s possible that the undeniably dwindling interest for the Oscars is what sparked the creation of the fan-favorite award. Perhaps The Academy hopes that involving fans in the ceremony will increase the chances of fans tuning in for the show.