‘The Power of the Dog’ Star Benedict Cumberbatch Honored By JJ Abrams at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the biggest stars in both the movies and television today. He has starred as both Doctor Stange and Sherlock Holmes in two very different roles. Still, Cumberbatch has thrived working in a variety of roles for a long period of time. Because of that, it should come as no surprise that “The Power of the Dog” star Benedict Cumberbatch was honored by JJ Abrams at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Legendary director J.J. Abrams personally honored Benedict Cumberbatch for the prestigious honor. He said, “Perhaps the best to illustrate just how remarkable he is at his craft is that he has made commonplace the name Benedict Cumberbatch.”

Benedict Cumberbatch as “Sherlock”

Cumberbatch soared as Sherlock on the hit BBC show. The show was a big-time drama, much like “Luther” with Idris Elba for many years.

He told the BBC about the role, “Whatever scale I’m working on as an actor it’s about telling interesting stories and just losing myself in an experience. There’s a degree of comfort in coming back to something you know, it’s nice getting the band back together and playing certain aspects of him. I don’t return to roles very much, even this has only been twelve episodes and one special so far, we haven’t made that many.”

He loses himself in the character of Sherlock. He doesn’t like to stay with a character too long, but it’s a bit different when it comes to the character of Sherlock on the network. There are not many episodes per season and there has been a long break between them. He did reveal there was a comfort in playing the role because he understood it.

Sherlock’s Future

Benedict Cumberbatch added, “The scale of Sherlock is always, in ambition, as big as anything on any other kind of format. The final rendering of what we produce is very filmic and very high quality and that’s saying something because it’s not only low budget when it comes to what designers in every department have to work with in comparison to a big film but it’s also the amount of time we have to perfect it in.”

Each episode is like a movie in a number of ways. Because of this, it asks a lot of its writers and actors to put it all together for one big shot each episode. Still, there is so much “ambition” like he talks about with each episode. They want to do something special with the show on BBC and they’ve done so based on the success of the program to this point. Will Cumberbatch ever wear the peacoat again on the BBC program? It’s hard to say but you can never say never when it comes to “Sherlock”.