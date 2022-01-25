‘The Power of the Dog’ Is Up for American Society of Cinematographers Award

Ari Wegner was nominated in the ASC Awards feature category for The Power of the Dog. Nominations were announced Tuesday for the 36th annual awards show held by the American Society of Cinematographers. Wegner is the second woman to ever be nominated for this category. The first female nomination was Rachel Morrison in 2018 for her role on Mudbound. Other nominations in the 2021 feature category were Bruno Delbonnel for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Greg Fraser for Dune, Dan Laustsen for Nightmare Alley, and Haris Zambarloukos for Belfast.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the event will take place on March 20. Winners will be announced both in-person and via live stream. Interestingly enough, the films that win in the feature category of the ACS Awards often go on to win the Oscar for cinematography. In fact, that’s happened for six out of the last 10 years. The cast of The Power of the Dog is phenomenal. Surely, we’ll be seeing more nominations as award season starts up.

‘The Power of the Dog’ Presented Many Challenges For Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch starred in the Western film. This movie was a step out of his comfort zone. Many of us know him from his acting as Sherlock Holmes and his many appearances in the Marvel movies. Even though he had quite the challenge before him, he still went on to get a lot of praise for his role on The Power of the Dog. The role scared him, even – the actor said that all of the things he had to do were daunting. “I’ve got to play the banjo. I have to roll a cigarette with one hand. I’ve got to be an expert horse rider,” he said.

Cumberbatch spent his time filming The Power of the Dog in Montana. Like many other stars filming in the area, he thought it was absolutely beautiful. While he was there, he learned a few tips and tricks from the experts. Cumberbatch worked directly with an experienced cowboy and horseman. He learned how to do everything he needed for the Western, and more. “He taught me how to braid, but also how to treat the hide, how to cut it and how to bevel it,” the actor said. “It was a terrific experience.”

To Do His Best Work, Cumberbatch Didn’t Even Talk to Co-Stars In Between Takes

To really perform his best for The Power of the Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch didn’t talk to his co-stars. Sorry, Kirsten Dunst. But the actor said that it wasn’t out of meanness and that the two of them actually had similar techniques for getting into their parts. “So, I didn’t speak to her on-set,” he said during an interview. “She was the same. We were the negative to each other’s positive. [We were] repelled by each other.” Clearly, their technique paid off.