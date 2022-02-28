‘The Rookie’: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘The Hit List’

The Rookie just came back last night. Here’s what we know about next week’s episode, Hit List. Thankfully, there is an episode next week. The show just went on a big break, and fans are excited to see it back after so long. There’ll probably be another break or two before the finale, but it looks like we’re set for new episodes weekly for the next couple of weeks.

Hit List looks like quite an intense episode. The crew finds out that multiple people who’ve been murdered were set to testify in front of a grand jury. So obviously, someone is trying to silence people. In the promo for the new episode of The Rookie, things look particularly bleak for Grey.

Apparently, Grey is the witness in the case too. And while he was on his way there, he gets stabbed. It’s a lot to reveal in a simple promo, so needless to say, this episode is going to be packed with suspense. Other than what we got from this promo, we don’t know much about The Rookie‘s next episode. Hopefully, Grey would be alright. He’s a fan-favorite after all. Losing him would be ROUGH.

This isn’t The First Time Grey’s Faced Potential Death on ‘The Rookie’

This isn’t even the first time poor Grey’s been through an attack. In season one of The Rookie, we learned that Grey was actually shot during an attack on him and his partner during his last week as a patrol officer. Grey spent two weeks in the hospital while, tragically, his partner didn’t survive.

But it’s also shown us that Grey is a fighter and a survivor, so hopefully, he’ll pull through this time around. Grey is played by Richard T. Jones. And it looks like all fans can do is wait to see if he’ll come out of it okay. It’s hard to believe The Rookie would simply write Grey out of the story. But if Jones wanted to leave the show, this could be a way to write him out.

However, in interviews, Jones seemed quite excited for what this season would bring. In an interview with ABC 10 he even said he had a lot of “excitement” for how this season played out. So hopefully, that means his character won’t, you know, die horribly at the hands of someone who wants to prevent him from standing trial.

He also noted that some characters are going to get promoted and make strides in their personal lives. Hopefully, Grey is among those characters instead.

If you want to catch the next episode of The Rookie, the show airs on Sundays at 10/9 central on ABC following new episodes of American Idol.