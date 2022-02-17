‘The Rookie’: Here’s What Happened to Talia Bishop on Show

The Rookie‘s Afton Williamson plays Talia Bishop in Season 1 on the ABC crime drama. The Rookie follows John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) over the course of his first year as a police officer. Seemingly the oldest rookie in the LAPD, Nolan works under his training officer, Talia Bishop in Season 1. But why doesn’t Talia Bishop return in The Rookie‘s Season 2?

The Season 2 premiere reveals Bishop ultimately quit working for the LAPD. But instead, she left to follow a calling with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Williamson opens up about the sad truth behind the sudden change and what really led her to leave The Rookie.

The Rookie actress claism misconduct on set

Historically there are many reasons why actors never return to a show. Most often than not, it’s due to the actors busy schedule or a clause in their contract. But sadly, for Williamson, this was not the case. The actress took to Instagram on August 4, 2019, to address her reasoning for leaving the show claiming she experienced racism and sexual assault.

“I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth. Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers,” Williamson wrote in her post. “During the season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star, Demetrius Grosse, and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept. Head, Sally Ciganovich escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party.”

Shortly thereafter, reports from USA Today came out stating that ABC took action by hiring a team of investigators to uncover the truth behind what really happened on the set of The Rookie. For instance, after reviewing 400 hours of interviews, witness statements, and video from the set, the investigators found no signs of misconduct. The Rookie production company issued a statement outlining the findings saying, “ As a result of the independent investigation, we have concluded that those identified in Ms. Williamson’s allegations did not conduct themselves in an unlawful manner or demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace.”

Williamson finds the reports “heartbreaking”

Responding to their final statement, Williamson posted to Instagram calling the results “heartbreaking.”

“What saddens me the most is that the lengths that were taken to Deceive, Lie, and Cover-Up the Truth, were far greater than those made to Protect and Maintain a Safe Working Environment for Employees,” she wrote. “It’s Heartbreaking for everyone on that set; Past and Present. And for every Actor out there who Stands in the Face Of Harassment and Discrimination, Assault and Injustice.”

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).