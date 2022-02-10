‘The Rookie’ Spin-Off: Niecy Nash Comments on Her Character Simone Clark

The Rookie is getting the spin-off treatment. And Niecy Nash is super excited to be the “spicy fish” focus of the new drama.

But this spinoff is a twist of The Rookie. The current show stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Fillion’s character is in his mid-40s. He owned a construction company, but decides to ditch it all and join the Los Angeles Police Department. That made him the oldest rookie within LAPD. And the series is based on the real life story of William Norcross.

So what’s The Rookie spinoff twist? Nash portrays a character named Simone Clark who decides to join the FBI. In real life, Nash will turn 52 later this month. So she’ll be the oldest version of The Rookie in the FBI.

For now, the spinoff will be a two-part backdoor pilot on The Rookie. The series, with its Sunday time slot, averages more than 3 million viewers per episode, in same-day ratings. However, the series enjoys tremendous spikes with viewers who watch via their DVR or streaming services. The viewership basically doubles.

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

ABC has yet to say when the backdoor pilot episode for the newest The Rookie spinoff is scheduled. But it’ll be sometime this spring season after the Olympics finish on NBC. Most network primetime shows return with new episodes the last week in February.

“I’m so excited to guest star on ‘The Rookie’ and bring Simone Clark to life!” Nash told Variety. “She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water. The cast is amazing and I can’t wait to play!”

According to Variety, Simone is a single mother of two. But once she did most of the raising of her kids, she decided for a mid-life challenge. That’s why she opted to join the FBI. The character description says Simone isn’t “one to back down from any kind of challenges.” We’re trying to imagine what kind of hazing a middle-aged woman might receive when she joins the FBI. Sounds like at least one episode.

Nash is mostly famous for her comedy. Her work makes people smile. The Rookie won’t be her first taste at playing a law enforcement officer. She starred as Deputy Raineesha Williams on Comedy Central’s mockumentary Reno 9-1-1.

Critics lauded her for her performance as nurse Denise “DiDi” Ortley on HBO’s Getting On. Nash received two Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a comedy.

In Claws, her most recent role, Nash played someone on the other side of the law. Her character, Desna Simms, owned Nail Artisans salon. And she helped launder money for an illegal pill mill. But it was all about being a private businesswoman. She wanted to use the extra cash to open a bigger, fancier salon. Claws finished its four-year funny run on TNT in December 2021.

So that leaves Nash open for newer projects, like The Rookie.