‘The Rookie’ Spinoff With Niecy Nash Set to Star in Works at ABC

Niecy Nash is starring in The Rookie spinoff show. Variety has confirmed details about the latest ABC production.

The Rookie is one of ABC’s more popular series. Following the journey of rookie LAPD officer John Nolan, the show is on its fourth season. Now, the network is working on a spinoff starring Niecy Nash.

Variety confirms that the spinoff will focus on the FBI. Nash is set to play Simone Clark, a character with a journey similar to John Nolan. Clark is the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy, as well as a strong single mom. Putting her dreams on the back-burner for her family, her character decides to go after what she wants.

Fans are wondering how the new show and its characters will be introduced. ABC is smoothly bringing Niecy Nash in to guest star on The Rookie. Viewers will meet her character in a two-part “backdoor pilot,” as Variety describes. The episode’s description gives us a clue as to how the introduction will be made.

“In the episode, Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station,” ABC states.

The network has not announced when the two-part episode will air yet. We will keep you Outsiders updated.

Niecy Nash On Her ‘Rookie’ Role

The Emmy-nominated actress is excited to step into the shoes of Simone Clark. She looks forward to introducing her dynamic character to fans.

“I’m so excited to guest star on ‘The Rookie’ and bring Simone Clark to life!” Nash says. “She is a spirited and spicy fish out of water. The cast is amazing and I can’t wait to play!”

Nash is certainly not a stranger to the industry. The 51-year old actress is in a variety of television shows and films. Some of her roles include Deputy Raneisha Williams on Reno: 911!, Dr. Jamie Ryan on Never Have I Ever, and Naomi in Guess Who.

With a net worth of $4 million, the actress continues to successfully add to her screen credits. A starring role on The Rookie spinoff is sure to make her even more of a household name.

When Will ‘The Rookie’ Return?

Many shows are going on hiatus for the month of February. This is because of the current 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The network wants fans engaged in the show’s new episodes.

Currently, the next episode of the ABC show is set to air on February 27. This makes sense since the olympic games are ending on February 22. Fans are curious as to what this next installment of season four entails. It has yet to be named.

Outsider will keep you posted on any/all updates on the show.