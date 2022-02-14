‘The Rookie’: Why Afton Williamson Left the Series

During season 1 of The Rookie, Talia Bishop was shaping up to be a major character. But After filming wrapped up that year, the actress made a surprising exit. And apparently, there was a lot of drama behind the reasoning.

Talia Bishop—who was played by Afton Williamson—was one of the LAPD training officers responsible for mentoring John Nolan in the field. She was a tough cop who grew up in the foster care system. And she was determined to escape her painful upbringing.

Bishop and Nolan didn’t always see eye-to-eye. But the senior cop still respected the young officer and knew that he had a lot of potential within the force. And Nolan had enormous respect for Bishop. So they ended up forging a close professional relationship.

Talia Bishop quickly became a major player on The Rookie. Many of the season 1 plotlines followed her past and put her in the center of the story. So it seemed like the officer would be with the show for years to come. But when season 2 opened, Talia Bishop was gone.

The show didn’t give a lot of mention to her disappearance. But it did reveal that she left the LAPD to become a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

However, Afton Williamson did not shy away from the subject. Before the season opener, the actress revealed that she would not be returning to The Rookie—ever. And she formally stated that her exit was due to constant on-set discrimination.

Afton Williamson Claimed She Was a Target of Racial Discrimination and Bullying

Nearly two months before The Rookie’s second season debuted, Afton Williamson penned a lengthy post on Instagram. In it, she detailed all of the reasons behind her exit.

“I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie,” she wrote on August 4th, 2019. “I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth.”

Afton recounted incidences of “Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers” that began during the filming of the pilot. And she also stated that the mistreatment continued to escalate until the “wrap party” when she was subjected to “sexual assault.”

The 37-year-old actress went on to write that she attempted to squash the bullying. But after reporting the treatment to the showrunner Alexi Hawley, her complaints were “not reported to HR as promised.”

When asked to comment, The Rookie’s studio, Entertainment One, told The Hollywood Reporter that it “takes claims of this nature very seriously” and stated that it had “initiated an independent investigation.”

On Instagram, Afton Williamson disputed the studio by writing that the producers offered her the chance to return to the show. But by the time production had started “the investigation hadn’t even begun.”

“I turned it down and I walked,” she said.