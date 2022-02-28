‘The Rookie’: Will Grey Survive or Is He Doomed?

A teaser promo to next week’s “The Rookie” shows Sgt. Grey’s life is in peril, and many fans wonder if the man is doomed to die or if he’ll survive.

CarterMatt and fans saw Grey, played by longtime actor Richard T. Jones, likely get stabbed in a parking deck in next week’s “The Hit List” episode. We didn’t see any blood, but the tough policeman is a fighter.

We’ve seen him in danger before. Back in the show’s first season, we found out that he got shot the last week he worked as a patrol officer. While the man spent two weeks in the Intensive Care Unit, his partner didn’t survive. Dennis Rowland died after getting shot with the same bullet Grey did.

Grey’s a big part of John Nolan’s success as he’s mentored several show characters. So, this new scare of his character leaving the show could be a big hit to the police drama. We were a little scared when he talked about retirement back in Season 3 (Episode 3).

In September, Jones talked about Season 4 to ABC 10. He told fans the season would show more of a “togetherness” with the cast. Jones also said some cast members get promotions while others would see their relationships “get stronger.” He also expressed his “excitement” for how the season would play out.

It stinks we have to wait the whole week to find out what happens.

Jones Has Some Big Acting Credits

The “Rookie” actor has a wealth of acting roles in his past.

Jones famously starred in 1997’s “Event Horizon.” His past work as Sgt. Cole in 2002’s “Phone Booth” with Colin Farrell may have helped “The Rookie” producers know they wanted him for their show.

Before “The Rookie,” Jones starred in 10 episodes of “The Santa Clarita Diet” with Drew Barrymore.

When ABC 10 asked about Jones and his Grey character’s similarities, the actor said they “share the same heart.” While Grey was “stern” and “straightforward,” Jones said he was more relaxed. Other than that, he related that they were very different in real life.

‘The Rookie’ Guest Star In George Foreman Biopic?

It’s true. Actress Jasmine Matthews will star in “The Heart of A Lion” about the former boxer turned grill salesman.

Longtime actor Forest Whitaker plays Foreman while Sullivan Jones will portray Muhammad Ali. We don’t know what role Matthews will play, but The Daily Express reported she’ll be among a star-packed cast.

Matthews played Rachel Hall for seven “Rookie” episodes. She also starred as Lt. Hart in Chris Pratt’s Amazon Prime movie, “The Tomorrow War.”

On “The Rookie,” Matthews played Officer Tim Bradford’s love interest after partner Lucy Chen set the two up. Chen and Hall became friends in college.