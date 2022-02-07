‘The Santa Clause’: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Series

Earlier this year, Disney+ announced that Tim Allen will be donning his red, fur-trimmed coat once more in a new “Santa Claus” series.

“So here we go again…HoHoHo!” tweeted Allen around the time the show was announced. Fifteen years after the last installment, Allen seems excited to return to one of his most iconic roles.

So here we go again…HoHoHo! pic.twitter.com/drQZ0SKg0M — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) January 19, 2022

The original Santa Clause film follows single father Scott Calvin as he accidentally became Santa Claus. He portrayed Calvin in three films: The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. The second film follows Calvin struggling to find the right Mrs. Claus before meeting Carol, played by Elizabeth Mitchell, who ends up falling for him despite a rocky start.

Mitchell also returned for The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, which saw Calvin again struggling to keep the role of Santa Claus. This time, however, he had to face off with a jealous Jack Frost, played by Martin Short. After critics panned the third film, audiences assumed that was the end of the franchise. That is, until the announcement.

The longline for the series reads: “Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole.”

As a result, Calvin searches “suitable replacement Santa” as his family embarks on a“new adventure in a life south of the pole.” The showrunner is Jack Burditt. The rest of the production team consists of Allem, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina. All of them are frequent collaborators with Allen, who worked on Last Man Standing.

Which Stars Return For ‘The Santa Clause’?

Aside from Allen, only one cast member has been announced: Mitchell. Granted, the synopsis mentions two children, presumably including his son, Buddy, born at the end of The Santa Claus 3. Calvin is father to an older son, Charlie. Since he largely grew up in the regular world, this hints towards a possible new addition to the family.

Either way, it would make sense to see Charlie back in some capacity if actor Eric Lloyd is game. Other cast members from the original films that could return are Wendy Crewson, Judge Reinhold, and Liliana Mumy. They played the extended members of Calvin’s family. Crewson portrayed his ex-wife Laura, her husband Neil, and her daughter Lucy. While their relationship was strained in the first film, they grew to have a blended family dynamic.

Seeing as Calvin is keen on returning to the south, it’s not far-fetched to guess we’ll see some familiar faces.