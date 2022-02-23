‘The Shield’ Star Michael Chiklis Lands Role in New Crime Drama From Fox

Michael Chiklis won the hearts of fans as LAPD Detective Vic Mackey on the award-winning police drama The Shield. Now he aims to do it again, this time with his return to Fox in the upcoming crime drama, Accused.

The straight-to-series crime anthology drama, based on the BBC show of the same name, sounds absolutely fascinating. Each episode features a new defendant, who tells the story from his or her point of view. Viewers are completely in the dark at the start of the episode. Then, via a series of flashbacks, Accused shows how one bad decision can turn an ordinary person into a criminal.

Based on the premise of the show, we can guess that Michael Chiklis will only appear in one episode. However, that episode is an important one, as Chiklis will play the defendant in the premiere.

Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment for Fox Entertainment says that Michael Chiklis fits the bill perfectly. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused. They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama, and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”

EVP Worldwide Talent & Casting for Sony Pictures Television, Dawn Steinberg, also shared her excitement for working with Chiklis. “We are thrilled to have Michael leading our first episode. He was the first actor we thought of when casting Accused. He’s been a valued member of our Sony family since The Shield and we couldn’t be happier to be working with him again.”

Michael Chiklis Reflects on His Time With ‘The Shield’

Like all of us, actors hit plateaus in their careers, a point where change is not only a want but a necessity. Before his time on The Shield, Michael Chiklis remembers experiencing the need to shake things up.

“I was in a very particular place in my life and was looking to change the trajectory of my career. I’d been relegated to playing affable, roly-poly guys. And I’d just gone through a shattering experience on Daddio, so I was, honestly, frustrated. I wanted to do something smart, hard-hitting, and adult,” Chiklis said.

He says that, although he knew he needed a change, it was his wife who convinced him to take the leap. “My wife is the one who said to me, ‘It’s not incumbent on the studios reinvent you, it’s incumbent upon you to reinvent yourself.’ She was basically saying, get in the gym, change your physique, and we’ll do whatever we need to do as a family until we either invent that role or it materializes.”

Luckily for Michael Chiklis, his wife has some great connections. “My wife dragged me to a Gymboree class for our toddler and there was Cathy Ryan, who she went to preschool with in Miami. She introduced us to her husband, Shawn, and we started talking, and he said, ‘I have this show with FX,’ which I had no idea what FX was. He sent it to me, and I flipped out over the script.”