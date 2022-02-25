The Smiths Guitarist Johnny Marr Says ‘Top Gun 2’ Has an ‘Epic’ New Theme

A criminally underrated but crucial part of any movie or television show is the soundtrack. The song or score played in a given scene enhances the actors’ work, drawing viewers even deeper into the fictional world. With that in mind, it’s no surprise the Top Gun 2 producers reached out to an iconic musician, The Smiths’ Johnny Marr, for help with the movie’s main theme.

Sadly for fans of Top Gun and The Smiths, the guitarist wasn’t forthcoming about the details of the song. What we do know, is that Marr doesn’t take quite take credit for the song. However, he does admit that the music department was having issues with the new score and he “played the theme.”

“I’ll tell you, I don’t think I’ve mentioned this anywhere yet, but I don’t see why not. Almost by accident, I guess did the theme to the new Top Gun [Top Gun: Maverick]. I think there was some issue with how the theme was sounding, and I was around and I have a guitar. It really was as simple as that. I haven’t seen the movie in its entirety, I didn’t do the score, I just played the theme. I was presented with the thing and they wanted me to make it sound epic. And I was like, sure, okay, I can do that!”

Changing the beloved Top Gun music is a risk, but the film’s producers couldn’t have picked a better musician to work with than Johnny Marr. His work with The Smiths is enough to make Marr an impressive candidate, but his time as a famous rock guitarist isn’t the only thing on his resume. Marr also has experience with film scores. In fact, he previously worked as a film musician with legendary composer, Hans Zimmer.

A Few Lucky Fans Heard the ‘Top Gun 2’ Theme Ahead of Film’s Release

Johnny Marr and the creators of Top Gun 2 have left most of us in the dark regarding the new theme. A few lucky fans, however, have already heard it – at an early viewing of the film, no less. That’s right, Top Gun fans, the 4-year wait for Top Gun: Maverick ended early for a group of Ohio State students.

The Ohio State marching band paid tribute to the original Top Gun film during a halftime show by performing the classic Top Gun soundtrack. The performance caught the attention of Tom Cruise, himself, who treated the young musicians to a preview of the film.

According to Cinema Blend, the band received a message from Cruise after the performance. In it, the Top Gun star praised the band’s homage to the 1986 film. He finished the message with an invitation to a special screening of Top Gun 2.

Band director, Christopher Hoch, was so touched by the message that he took to Twitter to read it aloud. “Dear Band, The Top Gun tribute was fantastic, what a phenomenal performance,” Hoch reads. “Thank you so much. I’d love for you all to be my guests for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick this spring. And best of luck to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Sincerely, Tom Cruise”