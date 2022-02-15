‘The Sopranos’ Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Talks Reuniting With Co-Star

American actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler made a name for herself as Meadow Soprano on the hit HBO series, The Sopranos. The American crime drama ran from 1999 to 2007 and still amasses a cult following today. Sigler joined Chevrolet in paying homage to The Sopranos by recreating the series-opening sequence featuring the carmaker’s all-electric Chevy Silverado. The nostalgic commercial aired during the 2022 Super Bowl.

The ad features Sigler in the driver’s seat similar to The Sopranos original opening which features Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) driving a 1999 Chevy Suburban from Manhattan to New Jersey. Additionally, a surprise twist at the end sees Sigler reunite with her on-screen brother, A.J. Soprano (Robert Iler).

Following the commercial’s debut, Sigler took to Instagram to reflect on her experience in creating the ad.

“I watched that all by myself in a hotel room because I’m here for work,” she wrote. “But what does one do to celebrate such an epic moment in their life?”

“Order two desserts obviously,” she continued before pointing the camera towards the sweet treats.

Check out the full commercial below.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler reflects on revisiting her Sopranos role

The 40-year-old actress was thrilled to get to work with her Sopranos co-star, Robert Iler on the commercial. Iler acts as Meadow Soprano’s (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) brother, A.J. on the show.

“Robert and I are still best friends. We’re so close. … What we experienced together was very unique,” Sigler said in an interview with People magazine. “The Sopranos was a once-in-a-lifetime thing in many ways. It was 10 years of our lives, and we were kids, and we grew up on that show, and so this just takes you right back. We couldn’t have asked for a cooler experience.”

It’s no easy task filling the shoes of the late Sopranos patriarch, James Gandolfini. Jamie-Lynn Sigler admits it was pretty much impossible not to think of Gandolfini while working on the ad. The Sopranos star died in June 2013 at the age of 51 after suffering a heart attack.

“Whenever we do anything with ‘Sopranos,’ your first thought is always Jim,” Sigler said in regards to stepping into Gandolfini’s role.

“He was, particularly, Robert and I’s biggest supporters and biggest fans, so there were many mentions of him,” Sigler continued.

“His presence was very much felt throughout it all, of course, because anything we ever do having to do with ‘Sopranos,’ he is there,” she noted. “And just the thought of that opening sequence with him, it’s so iconic. He always drove that Chevy Suburban everywhere. It’s how we close our eyes and picture Tony Soprano.”

Jamie-Lynn Sigler also opens up about how “amazing” it was to reprise her role as Meadow.

“Even getting direction from [creator] David Chase and seeing our old camera operators that we had worked with throughout the seasons… It was this eerie thing where Robert and I both said, ‘We could hop back into playing these characters in a heartbeat,’ ” she recalls. “It was really cool to get a moment to experience that.”