‘The Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli Says He Threw Emmy in Trash

“The Sopranos” was one of the biggest shows of all time on HBO. The show was a massive hit from the get-go that starred James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano. However, it was not all about Tony on the program. Sure, he was the main character, but part of the endearing aspect of the show was how many other characters shared in the spotlight. One of those characters was Christopher Moltisanti, played by Michael Imperioli. “The Sopranos” star Michael Imperioli says he actually threw his Emmy in the trash.

He told Noisey, “[T]he moment they say, ‘The winner is,’ and call your name, all that focus of everybody in that room is now on you. That I didn’t expect and that was weird it was like all of a sudden like a hit of acid just exploding in your brain because it becomes very surreal. That night I won, my wife and I go to bed she says ‘You know you think you’re a really big deal with this Emmy,’ and then she goes, ‘I am not impressed’ and she said ‘And if you had any balls you’d take that Emmy and throw it right in the garbage.’

Michael Imperioli Did It

It was a lot to take in. This was a big deal for Michael, but it was also a surreal moment. Winning such a big award was a rush for him. Still, his wife was not impressed with the award as he tells it.

He adds, “The booze had been flowing, I took that Emmy threw it in the garbage. We both went to bed, wake up the next morning 11 o’clock, first thing she says, ‘Can you order coffee? And don’t forget to take your Emmy out of the garbage.'” How funny is that? He actually did it that night. Still, he and his wife laughed about it after the fact.

Michael Imperioli on “The Sopranos”

Christopher was a complicated character on the show. Without his dad, Tony kind of took over that role for him. The problem, though, was that Tony was not good at it and Christopher still struggled to find contentment in the crime family. He struggled with his inner demons and Tony finally gave up on him.

He told Vogue, “The main takeaway for me regarding the relationship between Christopher and the film is that having Dickie as a present father, despite him being a gangster, could have really been a help to Christopher. Dickie had some noble qualities, and if Christopher were raised by someone like him, who knows? Maybe he would have avoided the pitfalls of the mob, and maybe his psychology would have been something other than an addictive and compulsive one.”

Not having his dad meant everything to Christopher on “The Sopranos”.