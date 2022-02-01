American mob drama The Sopranos paid homage to the ultimate gangster classic, The Godfather, and its many sequels. A fun new video reveals just how many times the HBO series references the Francis Ford Coppola film.

The Godfather narrative made history as the new normal for gangster fiction on film in 1972. Years later, David Chase’s HBO TV series, The Sopranos took notes from the mobster original with small changes along the way to make it their own.

It’s no secret that Chase pulled inspiration from past films including The Godfather and Goodfellas. In fact, he’s always been vocal about these films’ influence on The Sopranos New Jersey mob storyline. The Sopranos kicked off a new era for American television during its time on-air between 1999 and 2007. A testament to its success is the fact that it’s still relevant to this day. Thanks to streaming capabilities, the iconic show is available to an entirely new generation of viewers and will be for years to come.

The Sopranos shares similarities with classic mob movie, The Godfather

In case you haven’t figured it out by now, The Godfather heavily influenced the story of The Sopranos. Check out the video below posted by Yaron Baruch, unveiling every single reference to the notorious film and its sequels.

The above clip makes the many references that much clearer. One scene, in particular, shows Silvio Dante doing a funny imitation of a scene in The Godfather Part III in which Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone says, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!”

Additional similarities between the two gangster-themed movies include certain filming patterns. One sequence from The Sopranos season 1 shows two men wanting to kill gang leader Tony Soprano. The scene is almost an exact remake of a picture from The Godfather where Vito Coleone sustains multiple bullet wounds. Diving deeper into the parallels between these moments, there even happens to be a reference to Vito’s oranges as a bottle of orange juice.

The clip above underscores just how similar The Sopranos story is to The Godfather. Especially when it comes to their shared common ground between family, loyalty, and working in organized crime.

Regardless of their many commonalities, The Sopranos still holds its own as far as overall tone. The Godfather took Hollywood by storm in its heyday whereas The Sopranos found its footing in the everyday world of New Jersey mobsters. While The Godfather empire was taking over the big screen, The Sopranos took ownership of the small screen. This one big difference aided both films by playing to the right audience. Ultimately, The Sopranos had many mob-life adventures setting the tone for all future fiction gangster television series.