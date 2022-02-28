‘The Talk’: Safe to Say Sharon Osbourne Isn’t Interested in Returning to CBS Talk Show

If it wasn’t already clear that Sharon Osbourne will never return to The Talk, it is now.

“I would never go back to that show because CBS sucks big-time d**k,” she recently told TMZ.

The topic came up when a TMZ photographer caught Sharon and her husband Ozzy shopping in L.A. Since Whoopi Goldberg got a far lesser punishment for her unpopular comments on The View, some people have wondered if CBS would forgive Sharon’s.

And some fans may even want Sharon Osbourne to return. But we can say with good authority that it’s never going to happen.

In fact, the whole situation even led to Osbourne saying that she wants to take a long—and possibly permanent—break from television altogether.

“Right now, (TV is) not a safe place to be,” she told Daily Mail. “Because the slightest thing — the slightest word — and you’ve p*ssed off half the nation. I don’t want to put myself up for that grief. I really don’t.”

Why Sharon Osbourne Left ‘The Talk’

For a recap, Osbourne came under fire in 2021 after she defended her friend and news personality, Piers Morgan during an episode of The Talk. He was currently dealing with backlash for comments he made about Megan Markle. And when Osbourne stood up for him, it caused an on-screen argument between her and Sheryl Underwood.

The fight was so dramatic that the show actually took a break to address it. And during that time, fans dug up a 2018 comment that she had made about Markle that they also deemed inappropriate.

Because of that, producers fired her from the show in March. Sharon Osbourne was one of the show’s original hosts, and she was also the longest-serving.

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” CBS said about the situation. “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Osbourne disappeared from the spotlight for a few months after the incident. And when she came back, she had strong words to say about The Talk’s showrunners.

During a chat with Megyn Kelly on Kelly’s Sirius XM show, Osbourne said that the showrunners were “weak, weak women,” for firing her and claimed that Amy Reisenbach, the head of CBS Daytime, bullied them into doing it.

“They didn’t have a backbone to turn around and say, ‘This is suicidal. We can’t do this,’” She said.

“They were friends of mine, especially Kristin Matthews. And I told them that they’ve destroyed me,” Osbourne continued. “I told them I will never be able to get over this. It’s like, once you have that seed put on you, that you are a racist, it never goes away. I told them they destroyed me.”