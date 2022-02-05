‘The View’: Billionaire Ronald Lauder Condemns Whoopi Goldberg in ‘Strongest Possible Terms’

Billionaire Ronald Lauder called out The View host Whoopi Goldberg amid her suspension from the series after insensitive remarks.

“These latest waves in the rising tide of Jew hatred pose a grave danger to Jews the world over, and are only fueled further by the willful cowardice of those who mask their true bigotry behind ignorance,” Lauder said in an interview with The New York Post. “Both the McMinn County School Board and Ms. Goldberg should be ashamed of themselves for their complicit role in fostering Jew hatred, and I fully condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms.”

Goldberg became the subject of mass criticism after a conversation about the Holocaust. While discussing a Tennessee School board banning Haus, she said that the Holocaust was “not about race,” but was about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

After the initial controversy, Goldberg apologized on several platforms. Firstly, she tweeted that her support for the Jewish community. Then, she appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, on which she said: “I thought it was a salient discussion because as a black person, I think of race as being something that I can see. People were very angry. And they said, ‘No, no, we are a race.’ And I understand.”

Despite those apologies and another on The View, Goldberg was suspended from the talk show for two weeks. President of ABC Kim Goodwin encouraged her “to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Hollywood Defends Whoopi Goldberg After The View Controversy

Even through her suspension, Goldberg maintains some allies. Ranging from cohosts to representatives of the Jewish community, a number of individuals took up for The View moderator.

“We sometimes have people in public places who can say clumsy things about race or faith or gender,” Johnathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, said. “I don’t believe in cancel culture. I like the phrase that my friend Nick Cannon uses. We need ‘counsel culture.’ In the Jewish faith … we have a concept called ‘teshuva,’ and ‘teshuva’ means redemption. It means all of us have the power to admit when we do wrong and to commit to doing better. I heard Whoopi say that she’s committed to doing better. I accept that apology with the sincerity with which she delivered it.”

Two of Goldberg’s cohosts also spoke up for her. Ana Navarro explained: “When you have five women, discussing complex topics, in five-minute segments on unscripted, live TV, sometimes things come out the wrong way. We are human and make mistakes. The difference between us and others is, we acknowledge it and try to correct it. Whoopi clarified and apologized without caveats.”

Alternatively, Sara Haines had no time for trolls. She posted a photo with Goldberg, before addressing her critics.

“I’d like to invite people trolling the post to go play somewhere else. To learn from a moment is all we can ask of anyone. And prioritizing punitive measures at the expense of the message/issue (and teaching moment) are misguided,” Haines also wrote.