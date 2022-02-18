‘The View’: Did Whoopi Goldberg Subtly Criticize Former Host Meghan McCain?

Meghan McCain left The View last summer, but her presence on the show lives on. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg brought her up this week, but without mentioning her by name.

The View still is auditioning replacements for McCain, who served as the conservative voice at the table. This week, political analyst and Princeton professor Lauren Wright held down the right end of the conversation.

Let’s revisit the hot topic in question. It was about the CDC loosening its Covid-19 mask recommendations.

Goldberg set up the mask conversation. “Today, the CDC is looking to ease mask mandates by next week, if case numbers keep trending in the right direction, which is down,” The View moderator said. “But a lot of Americans are done waiting. Some people are warning Democrats that keeping mask mandates for too long could be a political liability. But we just said they’re changing the mandates, so that’s going out the window.”

Then there was the issue about which party turned Covid into a political game. Wright blamed Democrats for muddling the mandates.

“Tell me how it’s science for the CDC to make behavioral and social recommendations,” Wright said. “They get tough questions about, ‘Why do you have inconsistent messaging? How is it science when I sit down in a restaurant and am breathing and can take it off, and then I have to put it on when I’m going to the bathroom?’ These are not consistent rules!”

Goldberg pointed out that Covid is a novel virus. Science evolves as more information is discovered.

“I just want to throw something in there, because one of the things that everyone’s forgetting is that we knew nothing about this,” Goldberg said. “So, every five minutes, they’re saying, ‘It’s this. It’s that. (And) it’s this. It’s that.’”

Whoopi Goldberg (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ColorComm)

Goldberg Brought Up McCain’s Past Criticism of Masks on The View

And that’s when Goldberg took a swat at McCain, who spent three years on The View. “We had somebody here who used to get very upset with people, who said, ‘You should be wearing a different kind of mask,’ or ‘You shouldn’t be wearing a mask. [The CDC] didn’t know. So I can give them that.”

McCain frequently took issue with Anthony Fauci for changing his instructions on mask. At the beginning of the pandemic, Fauci said they weren’t needed, but then changed his messaging.

“I think this is stupid, I don’t want to wear a mask anymore,” McCain said in her final season on The View. “I had always been really trepidatious about what the future held, because I felt like I had been, if not lied to — if that’s too extreme for all of you — just been given wrong information that was just amended and amended throughout this entire pandemic. America is mentally, emotionally, and spiritually sick as well as having the virus of Covid.”

Also this week, McCain and Joy Behar had a social media dust-up. McCain posted a Valentine’s Day item about the love she felt for her husband, Ben.

Someone replied to McCain’s tweet: “Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?” Behar then replied “apparently.” Behar deleted the reply. But McCain had taken a screen shot of it and used it to go after the 79-year-old Behar.

Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband. pic.twitter.com/XjK0wcW5ny — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

Fox meteorologist Janice Dean also swatted at Behar. That’s when McCain wrote: “It’s pathetic and it creeps me out.”