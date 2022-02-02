‘The View’ Fans Sound Off on Whoopi Goldberg’s 2-Week Suspension Over Controversial Comments

Talk show host Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from The View for two weeks due to controversial comments she made on the show. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg said that the Holocaust “isn’t about race.” Her suspension was announced by ABC News on Tuesday night. By then, Goldberg had already issued her own apology.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” the president of ABC News wrote. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.”

Goldberg said that since then, “information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.” She understands why people were mad about what she said. She said she is taking steps to change her thought process.

Whoopi Goldberg Fans Address Her Apology Tweet

Many fans of the show were quick to forgive Whoopi Goldberg. Her apology statement said, “On today’s show I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man’. I should have said it is about both … I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I am sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

One of the top replies to her apology tweet says, “I think everyone understands what you intended. Nevertheless, this is a very classy gesture.”

Another fan said, “You are always forgiven because you speak from the heart and you ask for forgiveness from your heart.” They went on to add, “We admit to our mistakes apologize and move forward.”

“Good people apologize when they are wrong or make mistakes. Thank you for both your apology and your clarification of your intent. We need more people to be willing to do so.”

For Some, Her Apology Wasn’t Enough

While there were many supportive and understanding comments towards Whoopi Goldberg, others were not as willing to forgive the actress.

“Think BEFORE a you speak it would alleviate you from having to apologize for hurting those who have been through enough without naive comments and take the survivor up on her olive branch to inform you – you could learn something,” said one response.

“How are you still making these kinds of mistakes? Shame on you,” said another.

Whoopi Goldberg got the attention of many important Jewish organizations with the comment she made on The View. Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League called her comment “dangerous.” After she made her apology tweet, Greenblatt appeared on The View with her on Tuesday. While she was sharing the screen with Greenblatt, she apologized once more. Greenblatt has since publicly thanked her for “acknowledging the Holocaust for what it was.”