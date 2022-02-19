‘The View’: Former Co-Host Claims Show Wasn’t ‘Supposed to Be Political’

Anyone who has paid attention to the daytime talk show The View knows that the show has been steeped in some pretty major issues…most of which center around political controversies. The popular morning show is regularly full of heated debates with the hosts often bickering about entirely different points of view.

While it can certainly make for compelling TV, it gets pretty intense every now and then. However, this wasn’t initially the intention of the talk show, according to one of its original hosts. In fact, she notes, the show was never meant to get “political.”

“The show has become super political now,” notes one of The View’s original host’s Debbie Matenopoulos.

“But it wasn’t supposed to be political,” the television personality adds during a discussion with Allison Interviews.

‘The View’ Aimed To Offer Different Opinions, Not Controversy

Metanopoulos adds that the “view” aspect of the long-running morning talk show was to offer differing points of view on topics, the way that different generations often view current events. It wasn’t, Matenopolous notes, meant delve into the political discourse which we often see today.

“It was just meant to be, ‘Here’s your mom, your grandmother, your aunt, your cousin, your younger sister, all sitting there chatting about the same topic,” Matenopoulos explains. “And they are all going to have different ideas, because they are coming from different generations and different backgrounds.”

According to Matenopolous, the goal was to promote a type of fun conversation we would have sitting around a kitchen table. The goal, the television personality notes, is for people to hear differing thoughts while learning from one another.

“It was about having a fun conversation and seeing where it comes out,” the former View host points out. “And for all of us to learn from one another.”

Veering From the Initial Format

The former The View host adds that the television talk show veered from this formula at some point during its 25-year run. Instead, much of the focus of the weekday talk show has turned much more political. With many of the disagreements moving beyond simply discussing differing viewpoints.

“I am not a person that likes to fight,” Matenopoulos says.

“I am not a person that likes to make other people feel uncomfortable,” she continues. Matenopoulos notes that she has seen in the show slip into a format that seems to be debating for the “sake of debating.”

“That’s kind of what that show had become,” Matenopoulos says. “Like you were debating, but it wasn’t like that at the beginning, I’m telling you.”

Some of The View hosts over the years have certainly seen their share of controversy surrounding the show. Former host Meghan McCain exited the talk show amid some controversial issues. And, current host, Whoopi Goldberg just faced some big drama with a suspension from the show.