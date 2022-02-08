‘The View’: Former ‘Scandal’ Star Joshua Malina Comes to Whoopi Goldberg’s Defense

Scandal actor Joshua Malina defended The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg amid claims of antisemitic remarks.

“To me, there is a bad person who is a Jew-hater, and then there’s Whoopi Goldberg, who misspoke or needed to clarify or educate or discuss,” the actor explained. He then pointed out how Goldberg’s scandal is nowhere near as controversial as that of actor Mel Gibson.

“She’s getting a two-week suspension [from The View], and he [Gibson], every time I turn on my computer, he’s starring in a new movie,” Malina explained. “Apparently, he’s potentially going to direct Lethal Weapon 5. Let’s keep our focus on the worst of it. I find it appalling.”

Goldberg’s controversy started when The View discussed the banning of Maus, which is about the Holocaust, by a Tennessee school board. She commented that the Holocaust was “not about race,” but was about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

Her comments caused immediate outrage. However, Malina believes that while her comments were misguided, they didn’t come from a place of hate.

“I didn’t hear what Whoopi said and thought, ‘That’s an anti-Semite. That’s someone that doesn’t like Jews.’ I just thought she was off,” he explained. “My original take was I think there’s a lot of nuance in discussing, ‘What is race?’ I know I swabbed my cheek, sent it to a company and came back 89 percent Ashkenazi Jew, so I know it’s not just a religion, but I know you can convert to Judaism. I’m married to a woman who did convert.”

The View Host Defended by Anti-Defamation League After Suspension

As Malina mentioned, Goldberg received a two-week suspension from The View by ABC President Kim Godwin. She expressed that the host needed time to reflect on her comments. This decision had mixed reactions, as Goldberg had already apologized multiple times. A number of individuals came to her defense, including Johnathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League.

“We sometimes have people in public places who can say clumsy things about race or faith or gender,” he said. “I don’t believe in cancel culture. I like the phrase that my friend Nick Cannon uses. We need ‘counsel culture.’ In the Jewish faith … we have a concept called ‘teshuva,’ and ‘teshuva’ means redemption. It means all of us have the power to admit when we do wrong and to commit to doing better. I heard Whoopi say that she’s committed to doing better. I accept that apology with the sincerity with which she delivered it.”

She was also defended by cohost Ana Navarro, who said: “When you have five women, discussing complex topics, in five-minute segments on unscripted, live TV, sometimes things come out the wrong way. We are human and make mistakes. The difference between us and others is, we acknowledge it and try to correct it. Whoopi clarified and apologized without caveats.”