Forget what experts are saying now, Joy Behar said she isn’t taking her mask off in public anytime soon. The View co-host might continue to wear one “indefinitely.”

The topic came up on the ABC daytime talk show after it was announced that the Center for Disease Control will most likely relax its mask recommendations soon. Currently, the CDC says people should wear an N95 mask while in public spaces to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

But Joy Behar said “the little voice” in her head told her that it’s not time yet. The CDC has changed its stance on masks too many times, Behar said, and she will wait to see what happens.

“Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn’t really follow 100 percent what they tell me because they keep changing it,” Behar said on Thursday’s The View. “A very short time ago, they were saying put the N95 masks on, and now make sure it’s a – and now they’re saying you don’t have to wear them anymore.”

“So if I go on the subway, if I go in a bus, if I go into the theater … a crowded place, I would wear a mask, and I might do that indefinitely,” she added. “Why do I need the flu or a cold even? And so I’m listening to myself right now. I don’t think it’s 100 percent safe yet.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that she wanted to “give people a break” from wearing masks. Reports said the CDC would likely update its recommendations as early as next week as coronavirus infections continue to fall across the U.S.

“Moving from this pandemic will be a process led by science and epidemiologic trends and one that relies on the powerful tools we already have, including vaccines, booster’s testing, and treatment,” Walensky added.

Meghan McCain Calls Attack from Joy Behar ‘Pathetic’

Joy Behar rekindled her feud with former The View co-host Meghan McCain this week. It started where most public feuds do today: Twitter.

McCain tweeted a Valentine’s Day message to her husband Ben Domenech. Somehow, that set Behar off.

One person replied to McCain’s post with the snarky comment,” “Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?”

“Apparently,” Behar responded.

Joy Behar deleted the tweet soon after, but McCain took a screenshot. She shared it on Twitter and slammed her former co-host. “Imagine spending your Valentine’s Day trolling your ex-colleague’s tweet about her husband,” she wrote.

Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband. pic.twitter.com/XjK0wcW5ny — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2022

Behar didn’t respond. But several fans did. Fox News host Janice Dean said Behar couldn’t “quit” McCain, McCain wrote back: “It’s pathetic and it creeps me out.”

Meghan McCain, a conservative Republican, and Joy Behar, a liberal Democrat, sparred often on The View, mostly over politics. They are on opposite sides of the mask debate as well.

On Sunday, McCain slammed “hypocrite” celebrities that advocated that kids wear masks in school, but they didn’t wear one at the Super Bowl.