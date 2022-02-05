‘The View’ Host Sara Haines Sends Message to People ‘Trolling’ Whoopi Goldberg

The View’s Sara Haines stuck up for Whoopi Goldberg amid her suspension over controversial remarks made on the talk show.

“This just popped up and warmed my heart,” Haines wrote on Instagram. “That’s my Whoops!!!!” She also shared a photo of the two taking a selfie together. A number of fans commented on the post. Some supported Goldberg, while others said she should have been fired. In response, Haines added a comment of her own.

“I’d like to invite people trolling the post to go play somewhere else,” she commented. “To learn from a moment is all we can ask of anyone. And prioritizing punitive measures at the expense of the message/issue (and teaching moment) are misguided.”

Goldberg became the subject of scrutiny after the moderator and co-host emphatically tried to argue that the Holocaust was not about race but rather “man’s inhumanity to man.” She was then suspended by ABC President Kim Godwin.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” Godwin tweeted. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.”

Whoopi Goldberg Receives Support After Suspension from ‘The View’

Haines joined a long list of supporters for Goldberg. Bill Maher and Anthony Anderson also defended her. Anderson said that he didn’t believe she “spoke from a place of malice,” but Goldberg merely spoke “in the heat of the moment.”

Cohost and CNN analyst Ana Navarro said: “When you have five women, discussing complex topics, in five-minute segments on unscripted, live TV, sometimes things come out the wrong way. We are human and make mistakes. The difference between us and others is, we acknowledge it and try to correct it. Whoopi clarified and apologized without caveats.”

In addition, even Johnathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, defended Goldberg. he suggested forgiveness for Goldberg, citing her willingness to change.

“We sometimes have people in public places who can say clumsy things about race or faith or gender,” he explained. “I don’t believe in cancel culture. I like the phrase that my friend Nick Cannon uses. We need ‘counsel culture.’ In the Jewish faith … we have a concept called ‘teshuva,’ and ‘teshuva’ means redemption. It means all of us have the power to admit when we do wrong and to commit to doing better.”

He continued to say: “I heard Whoopi say that she’s committed to doing better. I accept that apology with the sincerity with which she delivered it.”