‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Threatened to Quit Over Suspension: Report

The View host Whoopi Goldberg reportedly considered quitting the show after getting suspended for her remarks about the Holocaust. An insider close to the source told The New York Post that Goldberg was “livid” over the decision.

“She feels ABC executives mishandled this, she followed their playbook, she went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and then apologized again on The View the next day,” the source explained. “Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit. Suspension from The View is like getting suspended from Bravo. The bar is very low.”

Goldberg’s initial controversy started when she and her co-hosts on The View discussed the decision by a Tennessee School board to remove the novel, Maus, which is about the Holocaust from an eighth-grade language arts curriculum. During the conversation, Goldberg said that the Holocaust was “not about race,” but was about “man’s inhumanity to man.” Naturally, her comments angered many.

Goldberg later apologized for her remarks on multiple platforms. First, she tweeted a statement in which expressed her support for Jewish people around the world and acknowledged the role of race. Secondly, as mentioned above, she appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“It upset a lot of people which was never, ever, ever, ever my intention,” Goldberg told Colbert. “I thought it was a salient discussion because as a black person, I think of race as being something that I can see. People were very angry. And they said, ‘No, no, we are a race.’ And I understand.”

Goldberg then explained that she understands why her words upset audiences. The comedian said: “this was my thought process and I’ll work hard not to think that way again.”

As a result, Goldberg found her suspension especially surprising.

ABC Releases Statement About Goldberg’s Suspension From The View

After Goldberg’s statements drew criticism, Kim Godwin, President of ABC News, released a statement condemning the host’s words.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” the statement read. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.”

Goldberg’s cohost Ana Navarro defended her. The CNN political analyst explained: “When you have five women, discussing complex topics, in five-minute segments on unscripted, live TV, sometimes things come out the wrong way. We are human and make mistakes. The difference between us and others is, we acknowledge it and try to correct it. Whoopi clarified and apologized without caveats.”

Additionally, Johnathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, defended Goldberg.

“We sometimes have people in public places who can say clumsy things about race or faith or gender,” Greenblatt said. “I don’t believe in cancel culture. I like the phrase that my friend Nick Cannon uses. We need ‘counsel culture.’ In the Jewish faith … we have a concept called ‘teshuva,’ and ‘teshuva’ means redemption. It means all of us have the power to admit when we do wrong and to commit to doing better.”

He then added: “I heard Whoopi say that she’s committed to doing better. I accept that apology with the sincerity with which she delivered it.”