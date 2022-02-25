‘The View’s Joy Behar Complains Russia-Ukraine War Is Disrupting Her Italy Vacation Plans

Civilians continue to take shelter in Kyiv subway tunnels amid the Russia-Ukraine war, which ignited early Thursday morning. Meanwhile, “The View’s” Joy Behar expressed dismay that the European conflict has disrupted her Italian vacation plans.

The inception of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in major global disruptions in air travel. Now, as the Russia-Ukraine war comes to a head at the countries’ border, international travel is sure to contract. That said, the nations’ waging war has completely inconvenienced the television personality’s vacation plans. See the extent of her comments below.

The View’s Joy Behar is DEVASTATED that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine may affect her vacation to Italy. pic.twitter.com/MZQZoD3QGS — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 24, 2022

As Fox News reminds us, death, destruction, and mass displacement will surely result from the Russia-Ukraine war. During “The View’s” segment Friday morning, co-host Sonny Hostin told viewers, “Estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded,” adding, “this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe.”

Additionally, “The View” co-host mourned the fact that 5 million innocent citizens will likely experience displacement at the hand of the unprovoked attack.

However, while the two nations duke it out on the world stage and populations worldwide condemn Putin’s westward advance, Behar said, “I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe too. You know, you plan a trip…I want to go to Italy for four years and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic.”

“And now this,” she added, “It’s like, ‘What’s gonna happen there?'”

Social Media Blasts Joy Behar Following Russia-Ukraine War Response

There’s no doubt that the Ukrainian population sees global compassion and support amid the latest military developments. Many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the ongoing conflict. Now, people internationally have condemned “The View” host’s less-than-sensitive remarks.

“Joy Behar is elitist trash,” came one comment from the Washington Times columnist, Tim Young.

Other aggravated individuals shared scorching comments of their own. “God grant me the absolute confidence and egocentricity of Joy Behar complaining that a war ruined her vacation plans while the bombs are still literally dropping,” tweeted Joanne Mason.

As international governing bodies determine how to respond to the war, it will be interesting to see how Behar fairs. Amid the attack, other television stars, including “Big Sky’s” Katheryn Winnick and “Baywatch’s” Erika Eleniak have condemned the Russians’ advance.