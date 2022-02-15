‘The View’: Meghan McCain Calls Out Joy Behar for ‘Trolling’ Valentine’s Post

Apparently, Joy Behar and Megan McCain have decided that their beef has simmered on the back burner long enough. The two publicly fought on The View for years, but their feud continues despite McCain leaving the show last year.

McCain shared a photo of her husband, Ben Domenech, with a Valentine’s Day message on Monday. “Happy Valentine’s Day @bdomenech,” she tweeted with a photo of the couple. “I love you and am grateful every day for the life we have together.”

It’s your bog-standard “I love you 3,000” post, but at least two people took issue with it. One person replied, “Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?” Behar answered that rhetorical question “Apparently.”

The View host deleted her reply, but Megan McCain kept the receipts. She shared a screenshot of the snarky comment from her former colleague. “Imagine spending your Valentine’s Day trolling your ex-colleague’s tweet about her husband,” she wrote.

McCain added later that she think’s Behar’s comments are “pathetic.”

Behar hasn’t publicly responded to McCain’s comments.

Meghan McCain, Joy Behar Feuded For Years on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar’s relationship wasn’t always this fraught. It devolved into this after years of heated back and forth on The View over politics. In her memoir Bad Republican, McCain wrote that their relationship became untenable shortly after Donald Trump became president.

“As the country got worse under Trump, the treatment from Whoopi (Goldberg), Joy, and some of the staff grew meaner and less forgiving,” McCain wrote. “It was as if I had become an avatar for everything they hated about the president.”

The View, she wrote, forced her into a corner to defend the president, despite his constant feuding with her dad, the late Sen. John McCain.

Meghan McCain co-hosted the daytime talk show with Behar for nearly four years. But she realized that it was time to leave after a testy on-air confrontation between them. McCain had just returned from maternity leave in January 2021 and was working out of a studio in Washington, D.C., because of COVID-19 protocols.

Only minutes into that day’s episode, Behar and McCain got into a back-and-forth discussion. McCain, thinking they were playing, jabbed “Oh, Joy. You missed me so much.”

But Behar snapped back, “I did not miss you. Zero!”

McCain said she sobbed during the commercial break after that segment.

“After the show, I went back to my office, and I had a panic attack,” she told Variety. “I couldn’t compose myself. I threw up in the garbage can. (Because) I was so overcome. This is my narrative — ‘I come back from maternity leave and no one missed me.’ I knew it was going to be everywhere.”

She began the process of leaving The View days later. Looking back, McCain said she doesn’t know what to make of the feud with Behar.

“I don’t know,” McCain said. “She might have hated me.”