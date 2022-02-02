So, it doesn’t look like television news hosts Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg are going to be besties any time soon.

Since Goldberg’s comments on the Holocaust, ABC suspended the actress and comedian from her position on “The View” for two weeks. Since then, McCain hasn’t kept her mouth shut when it came to criticizing her former co-host.

On Monday’s episode, Goldberg unapologetically and repeatedly said that the Holocaust was not about race. After her co-hosts challenged the comment, Whoopi Goldberg continued to defend herself. As she continued, music made its way to the set, indicating a commercial break.

Meghan McCain left “The View” in August 2021. However, she has kept up her weekly appearance on the British tabloid, Daily Mail. In a recent article, she mentioned the importance of writing a section about Goldberg’s comments. “What Whoopi said yesterday was far too serious to ignore.”

McCаin аnd she didn’t pаss up the chаnce to give her thoughts on Goldberg’s cаse. She clаimed in her column thаt Goldberg’s “аccountаbility culture” did not аpply to her when she “hаs to be held аccountаble.”

Meghan McCain wrote that does not wish for her former co-host to end up fired from the talk show. However. she does hope Goldberg uses her time off to understand her errors.

“I аm not cаlling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only becаuse I don’t believe there is аny universe in which she could possibly do аnything thаt would leаd to her dismissаl. She is “The View’s” crown jewel аnd а pop culture icon,” McCain writes.

Meghan McCain Opens Up About Her ‘Silent Miscarrige’

Nearly three years before the drama surrounding Whoopi Goldberg’s comments on “The View,” her former co-host, Meghan McCain suffered a terrible tragedy.

During an interview with People’s Me Becoming Mom podcast, Meghan McCain revealed more details about her miscarriage. She first discussed the heartbreaking event in July 2019, calling it a “horrendous experience” she wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“I had morning sickness and I wasn’t feeling well. And then the symptoms started to fade a little bit,” she said.

Meghan McCain also discussed how she wasn’t concerned at the time because she didn’t know it was a negative sign. “I was so confused. I think of having a miscarriage as, like, you start bleeding profusely in the middle of a room. And mine was very different.”

For a while, McCain kept the loss of her baby a secret calling it one of the darkest times of her life. “It’s like every sense in my body was overwhelmed, and then I was heartbroken”

After over a year after her miscarriage, Meghan McCain and her husband Ben welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Liberty Sage.