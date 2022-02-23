‘The Voice’ Alum Lands New Gig

American musician Nancy Wilson will take her band, Heart on tour sans her sister, Ann Wilson performing lead vocals and the flute. Instead, the vocal responsibilities will fall to Kimberly Nichole, a finalist on Season 8 of The Voice. Additionally, Wilson reveals the new Heart group will include friends and fellow musicians, Ryan Waters on guitar, Ben Smith on drums, Andy Stoller on bass, and Dan Walker on keyboards.

Seattle-born Kimberly Nichole is a singer-songwriter within the blues and rock genres. In addition to being a finalist on NBC’s eighth season of The Voice, Nichole moonlights as the Mistress of Madness at a private nightclub in New York called The Box. The rising star also had a stint on Broadway in 2018 for a limited time performing in Rocktopia.

Wilson took to social media to introduce her new band earlier this month. Also, in a recent discussion with Joe Rock on the Long Island, N.Y. radio station WBAB 102.3, Wilson explains the story behind the group’s name, Heart.

“Heart had a big offer on the table last year for a bigger tour, but Ann wasn’t interested in going out with my lineup of guys that we were out with before,” Wilson said (via Blabbermouth).

“She has a new lineup of guys that she wanted me to join up with. And I sort of [thought], I don’t really know them and don’t have loyalty yet for anybody like that. So I just kind of shined it on and decided when I do go out with my new singer Kimberly, I can telegraph to the people coming to the show that they’re gonna hear Heart songs in a whole different way.”

Heart is here to stay

The accomplished guitarist continued stating there is “no comparison to Ann singing or Kimberly singing those same songs, just because it’s apples and oranges; you can’t compare that stuff. So I figure that’s a way to let them know that it’s not just Nancy Wilson of Heart doing whatever, but it’s Nancy Wilson’s Heart, where you’re gonna hear more Heart stuff.”

The Heart musician explains that she had “an offer from Styx for me to take my band out, with Kimberly. We’re trying to put some dates together in September, preceding that, or after October, where those dates are offered to us. So we’re trying to make it work — maybe a couple of buses and a truck. We’re just crunching numbers right now. But I would be really excited to be able to go and open the show for Styx and do some songs with them at the same show.”

The band recently appeared live opening for Styx over the course of their five-night 50th-anniversary Las Vegas residency at the Venetian Theatre. The performances ran from Jan. 28 through Feb. 5. Check out footage of Heart playing live shot by one of their many fans below.