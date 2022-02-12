‘The Voice’ Isn’t Airing This Spring: Here’s Why

NBC’s The Voice is not returning with a new season this spring. Here is everything you need to know about the change.

Typically, The Voice fans get to watch two new seasons of their favorite singing competition every year. This will not be the case in 2022. According to Deadline, Season 22 of the hit show will not be airing this spring as usual. Instead, the network is moving the series to “one cycle per year.”

So what does this mean? Basically, NBC will only be airing one full season of The Voice per year. Fans will have to wait later this year (likely the fall) to watch new episodes of the show. Frances Berwick, Chairman of Entertainment Networks at NBCU Television gives the network’s reasoning behind this change. She says that they want to ensure that the ratings and quality of the competition remain high.

“We want to eventize this iconic series,” Berwick says. “We think The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also superserving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

The network has not released a premiere date for Season 22 of The Voice yet. Until then, let’s go stream Season 21, when Girl Named Tom took home the grand prize for Team Kelly.

Who are ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Coaches?

Fans are unsure if The Voice will keep its lineup of judges from last season. Ariana Grande, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton made a dynamic foursome of superstar coaches.

While it is too soon to tell, country star Blake Shelton has retirement on his mind.

“I hope that’s not too far down the road,” Shelton says. “Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later. I mean, we’ve [me and Gwen] both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things. But, hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life.”

It is unclear whether or not the other three judges will continue to be a part of the show as well. John Legend is beginning his Las Vegas Residency in April. Kelly Clarkson hosts her own weekday talk show on NBC. Ariana Grande is busy promoting her new makeup line, r.e.m.beauty. With each coach maintaining a busy schedule, fans are wondering what the fate of the singing competition will be.

There is always the possibility of the stars’ schedules clearing up for the fall. What do you think is going to happen with Season 22 of The Voice? Let us know.