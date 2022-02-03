‘The Voice’ Winners Girl Named Tom Thanks Fans for Support After Father Passes Away

“The Voice” winners and sibling trio Girl Named Tom mourned the passing of their father earlier this week, who died of cancer.

Girl Named Tom made history on “The Voice” just two months ago by becoming the first group to win the show. But during the filming of the competition, their father’s health took a sharp turn for the worse. He’s been battling cancer since 2017, according to CinemaBlend.

Chris Liechty, the father of Bekah, Caleb, and Joshua Liechty, died on Jan. 27, 2022, at the age of 56, per his obituary. “The Voice” winners continued to perform shortly after his death, although the group did update fans on Instagram earlier this week about how they’re doing.

‘The Voice’ Winners Girl Named Tom Are ‘Hurting’ But ‘Okay’ After Father’s Death

“Key points: 1. thank you. 2. we are hurting and 3. we are okay,” Girl Named Tom captioned the Instagram post from the weekend.

In the video, Bekah started out by saying, “We just wanted to come out here and say thank you so much for all of your condolences, sympathy, and kindness you’ve showered us with this whole process, honestly.”

Her brother and fellow “The Voice” champion Caleb continued, “We have three shows the weekend after our father passed, which you may be wondering why we would do that. We are too, sort of. But we want to be able to get them out of the way so we can really throw ourselves into processing his death and planning for his memorial service, which is coming up the next weekend. So that’s really important to us.”

Joshua, the third member of Girl Named Tom, added, “He really wanted us to do these shows. He was talking about his death, and he was like, ‘Do not let my death deter you from doing these shows.'”

“The Voice” winners revealed that they did have to cancel their show on Thursday, the night that their father passed.

“But he’ll be with us tonight and tomorrow,” Joshua continued. “And so we’re just happy to be able to sing while we’re still here and sing for him and everybody else too. Thanks for the support. Love you all.”

More support came pouring in for the sibling trip after they posted the video. Especially from fellow “The Voice” contestants. Many took to the comments of Girl Named Tom’s post to say how sorry they were about the passing of their dad.

“Sending you love and support,” runner-up Wendy Moten wrote. Jonathan Mouton, another Season 21 contestant, said, “Sending you so much love and prayers of comfort and peace.”

Jershika Maple added, “Love you guys, steady praying.” And “The Voice” contestant Parker McKay said, “The most graceful beings. We will get through this. So proud to know and love you.”