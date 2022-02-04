‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley’s Family Believes He Was Kidnapped, Murdered

The family of The Walking Dead actor that authorities found shot to death last week believes someone kidnapped and murdered him. Moses J. Moseley, 31, turned up dead in suburban Atlanta after being missing for several days. Police are investigating it as a possible suicide, but his family said someone else pulled the trigger.

Moses J. Moseley was an actor and model best known for his appearance on the popular AMC series The Walking Dead. He was one of Michonne’s “pet” walkers in the show from 2012-2015. He also appeared in HBO’s Watchmen and had an uncredited role in The Hunger Games.

Moseley disappeared last week without notice, his sister Teerea Kimbro told TMZ. He had a shoot booked for Monday of last week, but he didn’t show up. Something that people who knew him said he would never do. His family filed a missing person report with Georgia police on Wednesday, but they came up empty. His family eventually tracked him down through his car’s OnStar system.

They found Moseley’s body in his car near a bridge in Stockbridge, Georgia. He had a single bullet wound in his face, reports said. His car doors were locked and a gun was in his lap. The gun belonged to his sister. She told police they liked to go shooting at a range. Moseley had a license to carry.

Kimbro said suicide doesn’t make sense. Her brother had a bright future ahead of him, and he was very excited about his career, she told TMZ.

Moseley’s family will hold funeral services for him on Saturday in his hometown of Aiken, S.C. Avery Sisters Entertainment created a Facebook tribute page for his fans to leave condolences.

Friends, Colleagues Say ‘Walking Dead’ Actor Was Kind, Caring

Friends and former castmates of the 31-year-old Moseley remember him as a loving person who was kind to everyone he met.

Walking Dead actor Jeremy Palko, who played Andy in the series, said he was “heartbroken” when he saw the headlines.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley,” he tweeted. “Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being. You will be missed, my friend.”

Gale Anne Hurd, the executive producer of The Walking Dead, tweeted that Moseley was “talented, kind, and a joy to be around. We all mourn his loss. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Moseley’s manager said he was a loving friend who was kind to everyone he met.

“Everyone loved Moses. … He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. (Moses) was always excited to get auditions and work,” Moseley’s rep Tabatha Minchew said in a statement to Fox News. “Moses was a great friend for 10 years or more. He was the kind of person who you could call in the middle of the night if you needed to talk or needed anything. He will be deeply missed by so many, his friends, family, costars, and fans.”