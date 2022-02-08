The Who Returning To Cincinnati for the First Time Since 1979 Concert Tragedy

Some pretty big news for the music world. The Who is returning to Cincinnati, Ohio for the first time since the tragic 1979 stampede.

This is a big year for the city with the Super Bowl appearance and this legendary rock band returning to the city. It was back in 1979 when an awful pre-show stampede caused 11 people to die. 24 others were hurt in the incident due to confusion and lack of prep for the large crowds lined up for first-come-first-serve seating. Much like the issues that plagued the Travis Scott concert in recent months.

Now, The Who is set to perform at TQL Stadium. May 15 is the big day according to WCPO-TV on Monday. While the band hasn’t been to Cincinnati since the tragedy, they have not completely ignored what happened on that day. The Who supports a memorial scholarship in the suburb where three of the victims attended school.

“We’re now playing in an even larger venue, which obviously will raise more revenue,” Roger Daltrey said regarding the scholarship. “I’m very excited about the fact that we leave behind a legacy for Cincinnati.”

This show was actually supposed to happen two years earlier. When the show was originally scheduled, it was for April 2020 at BB&T Arena in Kentucky. That isn’t Cincinnati exactly, but that northern Kentucky and Cincy area have been joined by the airport there for years. Now the show will take place at the home of FC Cincinnati.

This is going to be such a great show. And, a cause for memorial, celebration, and enjoying one of the best bands ever playing in a great city. Cincinnati deserves this show. The Who deserves this show. It should be a great time.

The Who Singer, Roger Daltrey Talks About Estranged Daughters

When you talk about legendary rock bands of the mid-century, The Who should always be one of the first to come to mind. They have so many great hits, great deep cuts, and revolutionized the music and sound of rock n’ roll. Keith Moon might have only been 32, but he was a pioneer of double bass drumming. Every heavy metal band today has double bass in their music.

However, a legendary band like this has to have a legendary story or two. Maybe not even that, but interesting, for sure. Lead singer Roger Daltrey lived a wild life in the 1960s. In the 1990s, it caught up with him. Three daughters walked up on his doorstep and introduced themselves. Since then, they have gotten to know one another.

The Who has been there and done that about every possible thing they could have possibly done. Now, they are touring in their glory years and healing old wounds. This Cincinnati show is going to be so great for all involved.