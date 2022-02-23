This Keanu Reeves Thriller Flick Is Leaving HBO Max Next Week

If you have an HBO Max membership and have found yourself desperately scrolling through each evening trying to find something to watch, we have the perfect flick in mind.

Not to mention, it’s going to be your last chance to watch the movie before it vanishes from the streaming service. It’s going bye-bye for good on February 28. That means you at least have the weekend to load up the movie.

The movie in question is “Constantine” from 2005 starring Keanu Reeves. The movie is a comic book adaptation done in a way that is very rare today. Now, DC and Marvel don’t necessarily experiment or explore subgenres and off-beat characters as much as they did in the early 2000s.

This movie is based on DC’s “Hellblazer” comic book series, which takes place in Los Angeles. The idea of the series is that people are living in a version of reality in which angels and demons are secretly living amongst them. They then are also influencing the humans that are living amongst them. As is usually the case with angels and demons stories, both sides are battling to represent good and evil.

Now, at the center of it all, is John Constantine (Keanu Reeves). He is a human detective that is able to send demons back to hell. He also tries to perform exorcisms and send these demons back to hell because he learns that he himself is cursed to go to hell once he dies.

Early on in the film, Constantine learns he is going to die soon and all this work will come to nothing soon. He has one last chance. A policewoman named Angela (Rachel Weisz) asks him to prove that her twin sister’s death wasn’t suicide at all.

The result is a movie full of constant action and Reeves’ stellar performance.

Francis Lawrence is the director, also known for “Red Sparrow.” Reeves stars in the film alongside others like Weisz, Tilda Swinton, and Peter Stormare. “Constantine” hasn’t always gotten the best reviews over the years.

Keanu Reeves Talks Positively About ‘Constantine’

Many believe that the movie didn’t follow close enough to the comic books that inspired it. The early 2000s movie also has some rather rough CGI, which is to be expected. Nonetheless, starring as “Constantine” was a big deal for Reeves. The popular and fascinating character is one he still stands by today.

Last year, Reeves visited “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to promote “The Matrix Resurrections,” Reeves’ grand re-entry as Neo. Reeves has the habit of returning to characters years later. As a result, Colbert asked him if there were any other characters he’s most like to return to eventually.

“I want to play…I would love to play John Constantine again, from the ‘Constantine’ film,” he said. Reeves went on to share his attempts to make this movie revival in the past, but with little success.