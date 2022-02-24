This Mel Gibson Classic Is Leaving Netflix at the End of March

Better schedule movie night soon, Mel Gibson fans. One of the actor’s 1990s classics will leave Netflix at the very end of March.

Entertainment Weekly released a list of classic comedies, action-packed thrillers, and feel-good kids movies that’d be leaving the platform next month. And on that list was Mel Gibson’s “Braveheart.”

“Braveheart” might just be Mel Gibson’s most iconic film to date. Which is saying something, considering he’s starred in every “Lethal Weapon” movie as well as “Ransom” and “The Patriot.”

But something about “Braveheart” just solidifies it as a cinematic icon. Maybe it’s Mel Gibson’s Scottish accent, or the classic line, “They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!”

The film even won five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Effects, and Best Makeup. While Mel Gibson snagged the Best Director award, he didn’t even earn a nomination for Best Actor in a leading role.

Now, we have just a little over a month left to get our “Braveheart” fix in. The action film leaves Netflix on March 31, along with other classics. “300” will be booted off, along with “Jumanji,” “The Karate Kid,” “Hook,” and “Blood Diamond” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

What Has Mel Gibson Starred in Since ‘Braveheart?’

While “Braveheart” might be one of Mel Gibson’s more iconic roles, he hasn’t slowed down in his acting career. In the 27 years or so since the Scottish rebellion film came out, he’s snagged 35 roles.

Most of them have been action films. “The Expendables 3,” “Machete Kills,” “We Were Soldiers,” and “The Patriot” are all classic examples. Then there are the thrillers, like “Edge of Darkness” or comedies like “Daddy’s Home 2.”

And when he hasn’t been acting, Mel Gibson has been directing and producing. He received an Oscar for “Braveheart,” of course. But he was also nominated for Best Director for the 2016 film “Hacksaw Ridge” starring Andrew Garfield.

Gibson has three directing gigs in the works, including… “Lethal Weapon 5.” Both Gibson and Danny Glover will return to star in the action-packed thriller film. We don’t know much more about the film other than the fact that it’s still in pre-production.

But next up on the docket for Mel Gibson in terms of acting is actually a film starring “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser. You might recognize Hauser as Rip Wheeler in the Western show. But in “Panama,” he’ll be playing James Becker, an ex-marine who gets roped into a job by his former commander (Gibson).

Check out the badass trailer for “Panama” below, which releases in theaters on March 18. In addition to Hauser and Mel Gibson, the film also features Charlie Weber, Jackie Cruz, Kate Katzman, and Victor Turpin.