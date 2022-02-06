This ‘Ozark’ Star Has Also Appeared in ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Criminal Minds,’ and More

Have you been wondering why actor Esai Morales looks so familiar in the series Ozark? Well, that’s because he has also been in other big-time shows you’ve seen.

It’s safe to say that Esai Morales has been around the block a time or two in the film and television industry. You may recognize him nowadays as Camino Del Rio or “Del” in the hit Netflix series Ozark. The show stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde — a financial advisor who gets caught up in a money-laundering scheme. As for Del, he was the main antagonist in Season 1 of Ozark. He’s a ruthless lieutenant for the Mexican drug cartel and Marty is laundering money for him.

But Morales has made his mark in other primetime television shows as well. If you are one of our loyal readers here at Outsider, then you know that we cover all things Ozark and all things Blue Bloods as well. So, how cool is it that Esai Morales actually made appearances in both shows? It turns out that in addition to his role as Del on Ozark, Morales also played NYPD Trey Delgado in the CBS police procedural. Delgado first appears in Blue Bloods during Season 6, Episode 5, titled “Backstabbers.”

Where Else Have You Seen the ‘Ozark’ Star?

Esai Morales just has one of those faces, you know? It’s like we’ve seen him in so many movies and shows, but aside from the obvious ones and the most recent, it’s hard to place him. It turns out that the talented actor has been a part of countless entertainment projects.

So, where else have we seen the Ozark star? Other than that and Blue Bloods, there’s a chance you caught him in an episode of another one of your favorite crime shows. Take Miami Vice for example — he actually played multiple characters in that show. Morales was even in the CBS hit show Criminal Minds. You may recall that he was a Section Chief with the Behavioral Analysis Unit after replacing Erin Strauss (played by Jane Atkinson) in the Season 8 finale episode titled, “And in the End…” Oh, and he also showed up in Season 8, Episode 13 of NYPD Blue. He played Lieutenant Tony Rodriguez there.

Meanwhile, Morales also brought an anti-hero to life in the live-action adaptation of Teen Titans. The Ozark star played Slade Wilson, also known as Deathstroke, in Season 2 of the series.

Hopefully, now it’s all starting to make sense why Esai Morales looks so dang familiar. He has been around since way before Ozark ever hit the mainstream.

