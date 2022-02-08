This ‘Reba’ Star Says the Cast Is Game for a Reboot

Reba actress Joanna Garcia Swisher teased the possibility of the beloved sitcom returning, adding that the cast is into the idea.

“Are you kidding me?” Swisher said on The Art of Kindness. “We’d love to do [a reboot]!” Swisher played Cheyenne Hart, the teenage daughter of title character, Reba Hart, obviously played by Reba McEntire. The rest of the cast included Christopher Rich, Scarlett Pomers, Mitch Holleman, Steve Howey, and Melissa Peterman.

The series follows Reba after a recent divorce after her husband Brock cheated on her with his dental hygienist, Barbra Jean, played by Rich and Peterman. It aired from 2002 to 2007 on The WB, where it consistently scored solid ratings. Reba retains a cult following, especially now that its theme song went viral on TikTok.

Swisher also opened up about her relationship with costar Reba, who she remains close with.

“She’s so powerful because she walks the walk,” the Sweet Magnolias actress said. “I get so excited when people ask me how she is. I’ll happily go on glowingly about this woman. She’s so strong even in uncertain moments, and she’s super grateful and gracious and kind. I really wouldn’t take her in a dogfight. Don’t underestimate her. She’s so strong. But I think she would win that dogfight not by beating the crap out of you. She would [with], you know, love. She’s just a really special human.”

Swisher isn’t the only one who praised the country music icon.

Reba McEntire Praised by Another Actress

In addition to Swisher, actress Alicia Witt complimented Reba. She shadowed the singer on the set of Christmas in Tune, where she was impressed by her kindness.

“I’m getting ready to hopefully direct my first movie,” Witt said, explaining why she was on set. “This past summer, I shadowed a Christmas movie that Reba McEntire stars in, and that was a good experience. It’s a very strange dynamic because you’re basically a spy following the director.”

Witt then answered the question of whether or not Reba is as great in real life as her fans believe she is.

“Yes, she is as much of an inspiration as you would think,” added Witt. “She is so good to everybody and always makes people feel great even when she’s clearly exhausted. She’s got the best energy about her. I think she is also more gifted as an actor than most people realize.”

While waiting for more Reba, audiences can see her in Christmas In Tune, her first Christmas film.

“Christmas In Tune is a really cute story about a man and a woman who were a duo singing partner and also married,” McEntire said of the film. “The lady is more of the singer, but the man is more the writer, but they make a good duo. And so, things went a little south and they have a beautiful daughter, and things went south so they went their separate ways, and the daughter gets them back together for a military benefit at Christmas. ”