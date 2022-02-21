This ‘Terminator’ VHS Just Sold for Tens of Thousands

These days, we have access to an endless supply of movies, television shows, documentaries, any form of entertainment we could possibly want, with the click of a button. Before streaming, however, there were DVDs (which many of us still own). And before that, way back in the 80s and 90s, there were VHS tapes – big, clunky rectangles of plastic with a reel of film inside.

Though VHS tapes were phased out in 1997 with the release of DVDs, they remain a popular piece of memorabilia for collectors to this day. So popular, in fact, that one VHS copy of The Terminator sold for a bundle in a recent online auction.

Just how much did the movie fetch? Hang on to your hat – it’s more than some people pay for a car. The Terminator VHS sold for $32,500, according to TMZ.

So, why did it sell for such a high price? Well, not only is it a copy from 1984, the year The Terminator was released, but it’s also in mint condition.

If you’ve ever owned VHS tapes, you know that the hollow plastic case they come in isn’t exactly the sturdiest material. Not to mention, one false move and your VCR would destroy the delicate reel of film. Keeping a VHS tape and its case in mint condition for a year is tough, let alone almost 40!

Many would say $30k is a ridiculous sum to pay for an obsolete piece of media. However, there’s no doubt a very happy Terminator fan somewhere out there, joyfully clutching their new Schwarzenegger film. We just hope that they never, ever remove it from the protective case.

‘American Pickers’ Find Their Own Piece of ‘Terminator’ Memorabilia

In a recent episode of American Pickers, Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie, went on a hunt for their own piece of Terminator memorabilia. What they found was arguably even cooler than an original copy of The Terminator on VHS…in mint condition… Okay, maybe it depends on where your interests lie.

Regardless, there’s no denying that what they found is a highly sought-after item. In the home of Oscar-winning special and visual effects artist, Gene Warren, the brothers found an original script from Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Though a sequel, it’s widely believed to be the best film in the franchise. And because the son of the now-deceased Warren is selling some of his father’s old belongings, the incredible piece was for sale.

The script is personalized to Gene Warren, the artist behind classic works such as Critters and the 1990s miniseries IT, as well as T2. Now, sometimes, alterations can lower the price of an item. A VHS tape with “Tommy Smith” written across the front in permanent marker won’t fetch as much as an unblemished copy.

However, because Gene Warren is a cinema icon, personalization will only raise the price of the script higher. Gene Warren’s son is well aware of this fact. He warned the American Pickers stars that Terminator 2 memorabilia can sell for upwards of $250,000.