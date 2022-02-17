‘Tiger King’ Stars Jeff Lowe and Lauren Won’t Serve Time in Jail

Tiger King stars Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren will not spend any time behind bars for their drunk driving case. Pleading no contest to the misdemeanor charge, the couple will only have to pay a fine and court costs. Prosecutors told TMZ that this is a common occurrence in Oklahoma City.

The drunk driving incident occurred in June 2021. Police found Jeff and Lauren under the influence while driving a white Range Rover. The car was spotted driving out of a parking lot at high speeds, as well as making illegal lane changes. After being pulled over, cops saw Lauren switch seats with Jeff, who was in the passenger seat at first. This is likely why both Tiger King stars were charged with driving under the influence. Luckily, no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the incident.

The ‘Tiger King’ Stars Are Free

Now, the couple does not have to spend any time in jail or on probation. In a new Instagram post made by @TigerKingPark, Lowe thanks the couple’s attorney for his hard work.

“We want to give a shout out to one of the best attorneys that we’ve ever dealt with,” Lowe begins. “Our unfortunate choice to drink too much last year and get into a vehicle is one we deeply regret. What we do not regret, is hiring Oklahoma Criminal justice attorney Joshua Smith. Since Tiger King dropped in 2020, we’ve probably had a dozen attorneys for various issues. We can honestly say that none of them hold a candle to Joshua. Please don’t drink and drive, ever. However if you make a foolish mistake like we did, you simply cannot find a more skilled lawyer in Oklahoma. Keep his number in your phone and tell him that we recommended him.”

The attorney himself, Joshua C. Smith, tells TMZ that the couple is happy about their case’s outcome.

Peacock Releases Trailer for ‘Joe vs. Carole’

The Tiger King story continues to fascinate viewers all over the world. Now, the streaming platform Peacock is producing a new show about Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Joe vs. Carole will be a dramatic portrayal of the character’s rivalry.

The mini-series premieres on March 3. Starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell, the trailer just shows a glimpse into the crazy retelling.

“Individually we are a whimper, but together, we are a roar,” Kate McKinnon says as Carole Baskin.

What do you think about this new series? Will it be successful? Or, will it not stand a chance when compared to the original Tiger King? Let us know your thoughts on our social media profiles now.