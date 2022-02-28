Nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced most countries around the world to go into lockdown, Last Man Standing star Tim Allen opens up about losing a family member to the virus.

During a December 2021 interview with WPTV, Tim Allen admits that presenting humor about the global health crisis is tough for him. “It’s a tightrope. I have a family member that passed away. I have neighbors that passed away. Then I’ve had hundreds of thousands of people, a lot of which I don’t know, that had [COVID-19] and didn’t know they had it. This [has] been a very difficult navigation [time] for a comedian.”

However, Tim Allen notes that due to the “highly-charged” political environment, he has to adjust the beginning of his standup slightly. “Lately, because of the sensitivity, which bothers me, I’m more likely to want to poke that. But out of respect, I will tell people as an adult, there’s some things I’m going to say that don’t mean the same thing to me as they might mean to you. So I go through a litany of stuff up front.”

Tim Allen goes on to explain that it’s hard for him to know if he is actually “bombing” or not during a show when laughs are muffled due to the audience wearing masks. “[It’s a] big difference for a comedian to hear that muffled laugh. It wasn’t [as] satisfying. ‘No,’ they said, ‘You got a standing ovation.’”

Tim Allen Believe His Fans Are Growing Tired of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Meanwhile, Tim Allen states that he thinks his fans are over the health crisis and are ready to move on. “Even though [the pandemic] may or may not be over, we’re over. We got it. We got to live our lives and move on. And [that’s with] all due respect for the people in pain and the people that have suffered with this. That’s with all due respect for that. That said, you’re going to have to move on.”

Along with moving on from the COVID-19 pandemic, Tim Allen states that he believes it’s time to let some “divisiveness” go as well. “But if we get to this room, the reason that we’re laughing is [because] we’ve let stuff go.”

Tim Allen also admits that he had a different approach when it came to the virus before.“I printed out hats for a while that just said F-COVID on it. I was so angry with how it was separating my family that I was mad at this virus. Then some people at a local store said, ‘You think this is funny?’ And I had to say, I laugh sometimes because I have nothing else to give. Sometimes it’s not appropriate, and that’s OK too.”