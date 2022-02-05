‘TODAY’ Host Hoda Kotb Speaks Out After Calling Off Engagement

“Today” show host Hoda Kotb announced to her fans on Monday that her engagement had been called off.

Kotb and her fiancé Joel Schiffman decided to end their engagement and instead just continue in life as good friends. They will also remain co-partners to their two daughters — Haley, 5, and Hope, 2.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple. So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends,” she said on the show earlier this week.

The two got engaged back in November 2019. They had planned to get married earlier, but the ceremony kept getting delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When he proposed on vacation the two of them had been together for six years at that point.

The “Today” host wasn’t necessarily planning on sharing this very personal bit of information with the world. However, fans had been writing asking why she hadn’t been wearing her engagement ring recently on the show. In some ways, Kotb seemed hesitant to open up regarding this situation. She often would share lots of positive highlights regarding her relationship. The most memorable is likely when fans learned she adopted her daughters.

“Then the difficult parts, sometimes you just want to forget about. You want to erase them, you don’t want to share them because that’s not part of a pretty picture. But I think a lot of women know what this feels like in this moment, to be changing course in life. And I feel really brave in this moment, I really do, which is sort of a strange feeling to feel. But sometimes in your life, you just have to say the truth,” Koda also said on the show.

She also said it has been enlightening sharing the truth instead of keeping it all a secret.

Hoda Kotb Shares Photo of Haley

It seems like we aren’t the only ones excited for the start of the Olympics. The “Today” co-anchor recently shared a picture of Haley getting hyped for the Winter Games. She is holding up an Olympic cauldron that she crafted herself from tinfoil and colored paper.

She held up her artwork with a big, proud smile. “Who is ready for the @olympics ? We are!! #lightthecauldron,” Kotb captioned the photo.

This year is different for the “Today” crew and Olympic coverage. Usually, they will cover the Olympics in person. Due to the ongoing pandemic, most of the team is staying home instead. Craig Melvin is the only one covering the Games in person. The others will be outside the Rockefeller Center studio with a makeshift “Olympic Plaza.”