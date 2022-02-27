Tom Brady Celebrates 13th Anniversary With Gisele Bundchen With Heartwarming Wedding Picture

The NFL’s legendary quarterback is showing his softer side with a sweet message to his wife on their anniversary. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have a love story to make anyone obsess over the two. And today they’ve been married for 13 years.

In a beautiful post on Twitter, Brady shared his love for his gorgeous wife and the mother of their children. They’ve always been incredibly supportive of each other – and following his retirement from football, the former Buccaneers QB wanted her to know how much he appreciates her.

13 yrs ago, we both said “I do” & you have been the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother & wife in the world & I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor ⁦⁦⁦⁦@giseleofficial⁩ pic.twitter.com/L77jK2tqSL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 26, 2022

“13 yrs ago, we both said “I do” & you have been the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother & wife in the world & I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor ⁦⁦⁦⁦@giseleofficial,” Brady says to his supermodel wife.

The superstar player echoed the sentiment on Instagram as well, alongside a photo from the couples’ wedding day. You can see just how much the famous pair love and adore each other.

Tom Brady on Retirement Announcement

Brady and Bundchen have extremely successful careers on their own and they’ve often spoken about giving each other space for that success. The two have constantly worked to support each other’s aspirations, which is why their marriage has also surpassed many famous nuptials.

And while the big news broke that Brady is stepping down from his throne as the king of football, he spoke about not knowing what the future holds. He also says that he’ll “never say never.”

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” he says. “I think that’s the best way to put it. You never say never. At the same time, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. It may change, it most likely won’t, but I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

Brady further adds:

“I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that,” he continues. “But, at the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are going to be in life. I love playing, I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing, that’s as honest as I can be.”

And while the comments seemed to have left the door open for a football return, many analysts and people close to the NFL icon believe that won’t be anytime soon – if at all.

Hopefully, both Brady and Bundchen are celebrating their milestone with a much-needed vacation and some quality time together.