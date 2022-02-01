Tom Brady Doesn’t Mention Patriots in Retirement Announcement, Social Media Goes Off

It doesn’t sound like Patriots fans are too happy that Tom Brady didn’t mention the team in his retirement announcement on Monday.

Tom Brady is walking away from the NFL after 22 seasons and an incredible seven Super Bowl titles. The future Hall of Famer retired as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. He was drafted by the organization with the 199th pick back in the 2000 NFL Draft. During his time there, he became the starter in 2001 and went on to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles.

Despite all of that success, however, Brady failed to mention New England at all in his official retirement announcement on Monday. Swipe through his latest Instagram post down below to read his entire announcement.

Meanwhile, fans who were reading the post felt a little surprised that Brady didn’t mention the Patriots even once.

“Did anyone else notice that Tom Brady’s retirement announcement doesn’t mention the Patriots or Bill Belichick at all?” one fan asked.

“Brady not mentioning a single thing about the Patriots is remarkably funny. Borderline absurd. I absolutely love it,” said another fan.

“Tom Brady spitting on the Patriots and Belichick on the way out by refusing to acknowledge them in any regard is just *chef’s kiss*.”

One person even pointed out the fact that in announcing his retirement and not mentioning New England, Tom Brady used a picture that was taken back on October 3. That was the game where Brady made his return to Gillette Stadium as a member of the Bucs. Coincidence? Fans don’t think so.

Tom Brady Mentions Patriots in Later Tweet

NFL fans on Twitter have been sounding off over Tom Brady not mentioning New England in his retirement announcement. He did, however, reply to the Patriots’ official Twitter account after team owner Robert Kraft issued a statement.

“Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career.”

“I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”

It’s safe to say that Brady feels the same way. He replied to Kraft’s statement with a tweet of his own, saying that he is grateful for all of the Patriots fans.

“Thank You Patriots Nation,” he said. “I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”