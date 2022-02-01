Tom Brady’s Ex, ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan, Reacts to His NFL Retirement

“Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan hopped on Twitter to share her thoughts on Tom Brady’s retirement.

“So proud of @TomBrady,” she wrote “Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.”

So proud of @TomBrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps. pic.twitter.com/RCrRXNyRHA — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 1, 2022

Many of her followers praised Moynahan for her “classy” statement in their replies to her post. The pair dated from 2004 to 2006.

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement via a lengthy social media post on Tuesday morning, following rumors swirling about his retirement throughout the weekend. Although Brady pushed back on these statements, he also did not outright deny them. He finally broke the news on Instagram– in a post that earned over 2 million likes within an hour of going live.

Tom Brady Announces NFL Retirement on Instagram

“There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life,” Brady wrote in his statement.

“This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” he continued. “I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady’s retirement has been a hot topic for months as he approaches his mid-40s. Although the football star stated multiple times throughout the last year that he could play well into his 50s, he made it clear it wasn’t just about being physically able to play. Brady shared on the “Let’s Go!” podcast that it’s important for him to spend time with his family. “It pains her to see me get hit out there,” Brady said about his wife, Gisele Bündchen. “And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”

Brady Says Its Time to Put Family First

“And I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do,” he continued. “I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

He explained that a farewell tour would be “distracting,” so it seems Brady certainly means business about prioritizing his family above all else.

New England Patriots Chief Executive Officer, Robert Kraft, released a heartfelt statement following Brady’s announcement. The New England Patriots selected Brady from the 2000 NFL Draft, and he helped lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl title the following year.

“I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will,” Kraft wrote. “His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”